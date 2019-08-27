Microsoft teases October 2 event – new Surface hardware on the way?

Microsoft has cryptically announced an October 2 event that will be held in New York City. The invitation depicts a Windows logo that is incomplete and simply states "Save the date."

The company's invitation adds nothing more for us to speculate upon, but the timing could not be better.

By the time of the event, it will have been nearly a whole year since Microsoft has shown off any consumer hardware products – and two years since the Surface Book 2 released.

Microsoft's invitation posted in full. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Get ready for new Surfaces

Judging purely by the amount of time that has passed since Microsoft has released the Surface Pro 6 or Surface Laptop 2, it's high time for the company to refresh at least these two products.

Of course, we have lots of expectations for the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3, particularly for them to finally support USB-C or, if we're really lucky, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Frankly, it's time to sunset the proprietary Surface Connect port.

Then, there's the possibility of a Surface Book 3 or Surface Studio 3. Both are well overdue for proper updates with Nvidia 20-Series graphics and 10th-generation Intel Core processors. Particularly, we'd love to see both devices lean into their professional capabilities and power levels, differentiating them even further from the rest of the Surface line.

Then, there's the possibility of this rumored Surface device codenamed Centaurus, a dual-screen 2-in-1 laptop in reportedly in development at Microsoft, to debut during this event. Regardless, we'll be there covering it live, so sit tight.