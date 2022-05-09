Long-awaited AirPods Max refresh tipped to land with new AirPods Pro 2 this year

Audio player loading…

Apple is set to unveil not only its AirPods Pro 2 but a new AirPods Max update later this year, according to the latest reports.

The news comes via the most recent Power On newsletter from respected analyst Mark Gurman, who suggests that an Apple Fall event (coming at the tail end of this year) will show off these two new wireless headphone designs.

While not quite as much of an overhaul as the AirPods Pro 2, fans of over-ear headphones may be excited to hear that the AirPods Max is reportedly getting a design refresh, meaning the headphones will be available in a suite of new colors.

Apple has been painting its devices in a broad range of vibrant colors recently, invoking some of its brand’s classic colorful charm. The most recent iMac (24-inch, 2021) is available in seven (green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver), and we expect to see a few of these colors adopted by the AirPods Max so that you can color-coordinate your Apple tech.

These new colors should be announced alongside the AirPods Pro 2 reveal. Mark Gurman predicts that we could also see a price drop - $549 / £549 / AU$899 has always felt a little steep - however his wording feels more like this is what he hopes will happen rather than a full-on prediction.

Apple does reduce the price of its aging gadgets, but typically only when a replacement is on its way or has arrived. While the AirPods Pro 2 will offer improved audio, their in-ear design may mean they’re not considered enough of a follow-up to warrant a price drop for other AirPods lines, but we’ll have to wait and see.

What about the AirPods Pro 2?

(Image credit: Apple)

We've heard a few previous reports of the AirPods Pro 2 landing - which makes sense given the older models are getting a bit long in the tooth now - and this latest report helps add legitimacy to the notion that we'll be getting an updated design soon.

The biggest change should be new support for lossless audio - a first for this line of headphones. If true, Apple Music users would finally be able to get the most out of the service they’re subscribed to as they’ll be able to stream better quality, high fidelity music.

Secondly, it seems almost certain that the Pro 2s will get a design update. A few rumors have suggested that the AirPods’ iconic stem will be removed for a more streamlined look. Plus we can expect the internal battery to get a customary improvement that improves how long it’ll last on a single charge.

Last but not least there are reports that the AirPods Pro 2 will include new health and security features. They’ll reportedly help improve your health tracking by using ambient light sensors to measure your blood oxygen levels, and a patent indicates that other sensors could be used to track your gait and the size of your ear canals to determine who you are.

Of course, this is still a few months to wait if you're hankering after a pair of Apple's wireless headphones - we're seeing a few price drops here and there for the AirPods, and we've been busy rounding up the best deals for you all in one place.