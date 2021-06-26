Lomachenko vs Nakatani live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere

After last October’s shocker, Vasyl Lomachenko (14-2) begins his journey back to lightweight supremacy with a tough fight against the rangy Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1). Read on as we explain how to watch a Lomachenko vs Nakatani live stream today and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.

The loss of Loma's WBA (Super), WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles at the hands of Teófimo López sent shockwaves through the sport, and unceremoniously dumps the Ukrainian great right back at square one.

Incredibly, this is just the second non-world title fight of Lomachenko's career, the first being his professional debut in 2013. But he's not planning to be belt-less for any amount of time, choosing Nakatani as his opponent specifically because of the Japanese fighter's strong performance against López.

They went the distance two years ago, with the American winning via unanimous decision - as he did against Loma. It was the only defeat of Nakatani's career, and though Lomachenko is by far the more storied of the two fighters, the scrapper from Osaka is taller by six inches and has the same reach advantage.

With so much riding on the fight for Lomachenko, this is going to be an intriguing spectacle. Follow our guide below to watch a Lomachenko vs Nakatani live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Nakatani if you're away from your country

Below, we've rounded up ways to watch today's boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Lomachenko vs Nakatani anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, streaming VPNs also give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Nakatani online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN has the rights to the Lomachenko vs Nakatani fight, with coverage of the event beginning at 7.15pm ET / 4.15pm PT, ahead of the main fight at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. However, the fight won't be available on any of ESPN's linear channels. Lomachenko vs Nakatani will instead be shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Nakatani: live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for Lomachenko vs Nakatani in the UK, and the good news is that unlike many big ticket boxing matches, this is NOT a PPV event. Prepare for a very late night though, as coverage gets underway at 3am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning, on Sky Sports Main Event. If you're a subscriber you can watch the fight on your TV or via a Lomachenko vs Nakatani live stream on the Sky Go app. A Now sports membership is the best bet for anyone without a Sky subscription who still wants to enjoy the action. As well as this fight it gets you access to all 11 sport channels, which offer loads of live F1, NBA, PGA Tour golf and cricket, as well as plenty more. If you're outside the UK but want your domestic coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Nakatani: live stream boxing in Canada

In Canada, the Lomachenko vs Nakatani fight is being shown by TSN. Existing subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. TSN's coverage of Lomachenko vs Nakatani starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, which is when the fighters are expected to make their ring walks. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically find themselves back in Canada to live stream boxing just like they would at home.

Can you live stream Lomachenko vs Nakatani in Australia?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Lomachenko vs Nakatani is being shown by anyone in Australia. Your best bet, therefore, is to explore the VPN route set out above, in order to tap into a broadcast from elsewhere. The fight is due to begin at 12pm AEST on Sunday.

The Lomachenko vs Nakatani fight takes place on Saturday, June 26 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Paradise, Nevada.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani ring walk times

Lomachenko vs Nakatani time (US and Canada): 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 9pm CT

Lomachenko vs Nakatani (UK): 3am BST (Sunday, June 27)

Lomachenko vs Nakatani time (Australia): 12pm AEST (Sunday, June 27)

Lomachenko vs Nakatani: full card for tonight's event