LG Velvet spotted in a Korean store, and revealed in full in photos and video

The LG Velvet is officially being announced on May 7, but there’s almost nothing left for us to learn about the phone, as following on from LG itself revealing most of the details the handset has now been spotted in a South Korean store.

A user of Naver (a South Korean site) posted photos and a video of the phone, giving us our clearest look at it yet, and listing many of the specs.

Most of the details, such as a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,300mAh battery, and a triple-lens camera with 48MP, 8MP and 5MP sensors, are things LG had already confirmed.

But there are a few new details, such as support for 2TB microSD cards, and the presence of IP68 certification, meaning the LG Velvet is water- and dust-resistant.

The leak also includes dimensions of 167.2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm, and a weight of 180g, making this a slightly longer, but thinner and lighter, phone than the LG G8X ThinQ. But then we already knew that the LG Velvet had a larger 6.8-inch screen, so it being longer is no surprise.

As for the design, LG has already shown that off in renders too, but this is our clearest look yet at the LG Velvet in the flesh. Details include what LG is calling a ‘waterdrop’ camera layout on the back, with the lenses arranged vertically at the top-left, in descending order of size, and no visible camera bump.



There's also small notch in the screen housing the front-facing camera, a slightly curved screen, and a shiny finish on the rear.

While we would always take leaks with a pinch of salt, this is about as credible and convincing as they get, and completely lines up with what LG itself has already shown, so we’d say it’s almost certainly the real deal.

And we’ll know very soon, as the LG Velvet is being unveiled on Thursday May 7 - although other than pricing and availability we’re not sure what LG has left to unveil.

Via GSMArena