LG G6 dual-camera setup is two 13MP snappers with a wide-angle option

There’s not much we don’t know about the LG G6. The South Korean firm has already told us about the waterproof design, confirmed the screen specs, teased its new UX and now it’s written a blog post on the cameras you will get on its new flagship smartphone.

The post, written in Korean which we’ve translated via Google Chrome, highlights two 13MP rear sensors, with one a wide-angled camera with a 125 degree field of view – similar to that of a human eye.

This isn’t the first time LG has stuck two snappers on the back of the phone, with both the LG G5 and LG V20 sporting a similar dual-camera setup with one wide-angle lens and another more standard sensor alongside.

Wicked wide-angles

The good news here is the face LG has upped the resolution of its wide-angle sensor. On both the G5 and V20 the wide angle camera was 8MP, with the standard snapper was 16MP.

This time around you get a pair of 13MP cameras, as LG says customers demanded a higher quality wide-angle lens.

Round the front and there's more wide-angle action, with LG confirming that the G6's selfie camera has a 100 degree field of view.

We'll be reporting live from LG's MWC 2017 press conference on February 26 to bring you all the latest on the G6.