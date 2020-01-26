Leaked image shows off the camera bumps for the Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

We haven't been short of leaks around the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones so far, but not many have been in such crisp quality as this one – we've now got a promo image showing off the camera bumps on the S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra.

Posted by renowned tipster Evan Blass, the image also shows the upcoming Galaxy Buds Plus as well, and it looks as though they'll be included for free with preorders of the two more expensive S20 phones.

Both the S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra are tipped to come with quad-lens rear cameras, though the specs of the S20 Ultra array will be superior: the more expensive phone is apparently going all the way up to 108MP on one of its rear cameras.

The S20 Ultra is also rumored to be offering a whopping 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom with its rear camera setup. You can see these camera bumps and a couple of phone colors in the tweet, which we've embedded below.

(Image credit: Samsung / @evleaks)

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra are getting their official unveiling on February 11 at Samsung's Unpacked 2020 event. We're also expecting another foldable phone from the same event.

All three phones will run the same Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 processor (region depending), but they'll have different screen sizes – 6.2 inches for the Galaxy S20, 6.7 inches for the Galaxy S20 Plus, and 6.9 inches for the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Those displays are being tipped to offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz as well, so we're talking about three very high-end smartphones to get the new year started from Samsung. More Note phones are likely to launch later in the year too.

While all of these details remain unofficial for now, they've come from very good sources, and are likely to be mostly accurate. We will of course bring you everything from the Unpacked 2020 event as it unfolds on February 11.