Leaked icon points to a bezel-free 7th-gen iPod Touch

Rumors that Apple could bring out a new iPod Touch for the first time since 2015 have been swirling on and off for a few years now, but in recent months we've seen some serious hints that there is indeed a 7th-generation model on the way.

Now some more digging into the latest iOS code from developer Johnathan Mitchell has added more fuel to the iPod rumor fire: hidden in the code is an icon for an as-yet-unidentified Apple product which might well be the new iPod Touch.

iPod Touch leak (credit: Johnathan Mitchell/@jaymit2090tx13)

Based on the icon, the 7th-gen iPod Touch would ditch the bezels and the Home button for an all-screen design reminiscent of the latest iPad Pros, with Face ID presumably used to unlock the device.

It's not much on its own, but add it to the other bits of code referencing upcoming Apple devices and it seems the iPod Touch could be about to make a comeback.

The when and the where

We may even see the audio player appear at an event later this month: Apple is being tipped to launch the AirPods 2 on March 25, so what better time to also unveil a new model for one of Apple's most iconic product lines?

The original 2001 iPod was Apple's first smash-hit pocket electronic device, years before the iPhone came along. Down the years though, iPod sales have suffered as we've all turned to our smartphones for our portable music jukeboxes.

One reason Apple could be refreshing the iPod Touch line is slowing iPhone sales – a cheaper audio player might appeal to those who can't afford the full iPhone experience. Both the iPhone and the iPod Touch run the same iOS software, after all.

If Apple is indeed planning an event at the end of this month we should hear about it soon – and as always, we'll keep you posted.

Via MacRumors