Leaked Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro case photos highlight their differences

While Samsung usually only launches one new Note model each year, this year it’s looking very likely that we’ll see two, with both the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro receiving many rumors. And now, photos of cases and screen protectors seemingly designed for both models have leaked, highlighting a key difference.

Shared by @UniverseIce (a fairly reliable leaker) the images show a differing number of camera cut-outs on the back.

Both have an oblong camera block on the left edge, but one design, likely intended for the standard Samsung Galaxy Note 10, shows just a single circular cut-out to the side of that, while the other shows three of these cut-outs.

In the second half of the year, there will be no better screen than Note10. pic.twitter.com/4F28KpGullJuly 7, 2019

The images are in line with previous leaks, as we’ve heard before that the standard Galaxy Note 10 will have three lenses on the back, while the Note 10 Pro will have four. Of course, there are two extra cut-outs here, but one might simply be a second flash module or something.

Otherwise, the designs look similar, with both sporting a cut-out for a single-lens punch-hole camera on the front.

Along with the images, @UniverseIce tweeted that “there will be no better screen” than the Galaxy Note 10’s in the second half of 2019. They didn’t explain what’s so good about it, but it’s not a surprising claim, since Samsung’s flagship screens are usually among the best.

Previous rumors point to both models having a 1440 x 3040 screen, with sizes of around 6.4 inches for the Note 10, and 6.8 inches for the Note 10 Pro. We won’t have long to wait until we found out all the official details though, as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range is launching on August 7.