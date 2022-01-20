Kyrgios vs Medvedev live stream: how to watch online, Australian Open tennis 2022, second round

Audio player loading…

World No.2 Daniil Medvedev may be the favourite for the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, but he's been handed the second round draw from hell, with the Melbourne crowd eating out of Nick Kyrgios' hands. The biggest personality in tennis has already provided an entire highlights reel of entertainment, so read on as we explain how to watch Australian Open tennis online and get a Kyrgios vs Medvedev live stream wherever you are - including ways to see the match absolutely FREE.

If Medvedev thought the US Open crowd was hostile when he beat Djokovic in the final last summer...

Kyrgios has been working the local crowd into a frenzy all week with his on-court antics, which have so far included outrageous underarm between-leg serves, Cristiano Ronaldo-esque celebrations and swigging beer from the stands, and he's going to need every trick in the book to get past the big-serving Russian.

Liam Broady got the full Kyrgios experience in his straight-sets defeat, revealing afterwards that fans were sledging him throughout. Medvedev has a thicker skin than most, but he's going to have every single fan on his back from the moment he steps out onto Rod Laver Arena.

This may well be one of the moments of the entire tournament, so watch all the drama unfold as it happens by following our Kyrgios vs Medvedev live stream guide to watch Australian Open 2022 tennis online today.

How to watch Kyrgios vs Medvedev: live stream Australian Open 2022 for FREE Down Under

The estimated start time for Kyrgios vs Medvedev is 7pm AEDT. Aussie tennis fans can tune in without paying a penny thanks to Channel 9 and 9Gem, which are FREE to watch. That means you can also fire up a Kyrgios vs Medvedev live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too, and compatible with most smart devices. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to live stream Kyrgios vs Medvedev from outside your country

If you try to watch your domestic Australian Open streaming service coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Kyrgios vs Medvedev from anywhere

How to watch Kyrgios vs Medvedev: live stream 2022 Australian Open tennis in the US

Tennis fans based in the US should prepare to lose some sleep, as the estimated start time for Kyrgios vs Medvedev is 3am ET / 12am PT on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. ESPN Plus is the best place to watch Kyrgios vs Medvedev in the US. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its suite of apps for mobile, tablet, laptop and most other smart devices. It's $69.99 for 12 months if you're happy to commit for the year. Your other option is to get ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle which includes Disney+ and Hulu too. The Disney bundle is only $13.99 per month. More ways to live stream Australian Open 2022 The Australian Open is also being televised by ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN3, but the coverage is less comprehensive and it's hard to tell which matches will be featured ahead of time. You can use cable-cutting services Sling TV or FuboTV to access the ESPN TV channels. Both offer free trials.

How to watch Kyrgios vs Medvedev: live stream 2022 Australian Open tennis in Canada

Those timings also apply in Canada, where tennis fans have a late night in store. Kyrgios vs Medvedev is expected to start at around 3am ET / 12am PT on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. In Canada, you can watch Kyrgios vs Medvedev on TSN for English-language coverage, and RDS for French-language coverage. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an Australian Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

Watch Kyrgios vs Medvedev: live stream 2022 Australian Open in the UK

For tennis fans in the UK, the estimated start time for Kyrgios vs Medvedev is 8am GMT on Thursday morning. Kyrgios vs Medvedev is being shown on streaming service Discovery+, which you can subscribe to for £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. Better still, there's a 7-day FREE trial for new users. The platform is brimming with live sports, including big events like snooker and Formula E, and lots of niche and extreme stuff too, such as snowboarding, swimming, and canoeing. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 tennis: live stream Kyrgios vs Medvedev in New Zealand