iPhone 8 RAM and camera specs found in iOS 11

Developer Steven Troughton-Smith has already found a lot of iPhone 8 information by digging around in iOS 11 code, and now he’s filled in a few more gaps, discovering the likely RAM amounts and camera specs of Apple’s upcoming phones.

Posting to Twitter, he claims that the iPhone 8 (which may eventually end up being called the iPhone X or iPhone Edition) will have 3GB of RAM, as will the iPhone 7S Plus (which may be called the iPhone 8 Plus).

The rumor also suggests the iPhone 7S (which may be called the iPhone instead) will have just 2GB of RAM.

That would mean the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S Plus have the same amount of RAM as the iPhone 7 Plus, while the iPhone 7S has the same amount as the iPhone 7. But that’s not really a surprise, since Apple only just upped the RAM to 3GB on its top model last year, and it doesn’t tend to add extra RAM every year.

RAMiPhone 8: 2GBiPhone 8 Plus: 3GBiPhone X: 3GBSeptember 11, 2017

Troughton-Smith also claims that the iPhone 8/iPhone X will have a 12MP camera and echoes reports that it will be capable of 4K video at 60fps and 1080p video at 240fps. The front-facing camera will apparently be 7MP and capable of recording 1080p video at 30fps.

That front camera spec sounds the same as the iPhone 7’s, but the rear camera, while the same megapixel count, has had a video upgrade if this is accurate, as the iPhone 7 tops out at 30fps for 4K video and 120fps for 1080p.

Of course, as ever you should take this information with a pinch of salt, but as it’s seemingly come direct from iOS 11 source code there’s a good chance it’s accurate. And we’ll know for sure soon, as the iPhone 8 is being announced tomorrow.

