The cheapest iPhone 7 unlocked SIM-free prices in July 2018

Apple iPhone 7 Fact File Release date: September 16th 2016

Launch price: $649 / £599 / AU$1079 / Rs 60,000

Platform: iOS 10

Storage: 32GB / 128GB / 256GB

Camera: 12MP / 7MP

Screen: Retina 750x1334

Battery: 1960mAh

Colours: Black, Jet Black, Gold, Red, Rose Gold, Silver

TechRadar rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

If you don't want to sign up for a lengthy and pricey 24 month plan, buying the iPhone 7 unlocked and SIM free can be a cost-effective and convenient alternative.

That's particularly true given the highly competitive and consumer friendly SIM only deals market right now, which allows you to get bags of data and minutes for very little money.

Buying the iPhone 7 unlocked is also an optimum way of giving the phone as a gift as it means you only need to pay the cost of the handset and doesn't commit you to 24 months of additional payments or require you to go through a credit check. And we'll make you this guarantee - you won't have to pay the extraordinary amount of money it costs to buy the iPhone X!

iPhone 7 SIM-free deals fluctuate from day to day and many sites charge higher or lower fees than others. So shopping around or doing a bit of price comparison is a shrewd way to ensure you pay as little as possible for your new unlocked phone.

Luckily TechRadar is here to help. Our price comparison tools search the web every hour to locate the cheapest and best value unlocked iPhone 7 prices currently available.

Today's cheapest iPhone 7 unlocked / SIM free prices: