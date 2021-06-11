iPhone 13 range seems to have already appeared in an official database

One thing that needs to happen for any phone before it’s launched is regulatory certification with various official bodies around the world, and that process appears to have started for the iPhone 13.

Consomac (a French site focused on Apple news) has spotted what appears to be the iPhone 13 range on a Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database.

Seven model numbers are listed, specifically A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643 and A2645, and while the iPhone 13 isn’t mentioned by name, these are listed as Apple smartphones, and the numbering suggests they’re newer models than the iPhone 12 range.



Only numbers

So this is almost certainly the iPhone 13 range that we’re looking at, and information on the EEC is usually accurate – not that there’s much information here, with the model numbers being about all that’s listed.

Note also that those seven models won't be seven distinct phones, rather they're likely for different storage capacities or other minor differences.

Still, with the iPhone 13 range probably landing in September, we’d expect to start seeing these database listings around now, so this suggests that the upcoming phones are indeed on track for a September launch.

We’ve elsewhere heard that the iPhone 13 range will have improved cameras and Face ID, plus 120Hz refresh rate screens (at least on the Pro models), a LiDAR scanner for all models, and a smaller notch, among other improvements.

It doesn’t sound like this will be the biggest year for iPhone upgrades, but these are still likely to be among the best handsets of 2021, and with the EEC already listing them it seems the wait might almost be over.



