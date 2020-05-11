iPhone 12 Pro rumor points to 120Hz display, better Face ID and 3x camera zoom

Following on from last year's report that Apple's 2020 iPhones could be getting 120Hz displays, a new rumor from trusted leaker Max Weinbach has cropped up over the weekend that not only doubles down on this claim, it also adds a few tasty tidbits of its own.

Sharing his information with the YouTube channel EverythingApplePro, Weinbach claims that Apple's iPhone 12 Pro will boast the same 'Pro Motion' display tech that featured in this year's new iPad Pro models, meaning it will dynamically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz when necessary in an effort to conserve battery life.

Given that this year's iPhone 12 models look set to be 5G capable, it's presumed that the combination of faster connectivity and a 120Hz display will significantly impact battery life.

To accommodate for this, Weinbach claims that the iPhone 12 Pro will boast a larger 4,400mAh battery – a significant step up from the 3,969mAh inside Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Face ID and camera upgrades

Along with the display and battery claims above, Weinbach also suggests that Apple's upcoming handset will receive an improved Face ID sensor that will allow users to unlock their phone from a wider range of angles.

Additionally, Weinbach says the iPhone 12 Pro's rear camera will receive upgrades of its own, reinforcing a previous rumor which claimed that the handset will receive a LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) scanner for improved autofocus and enhanced augmented reality experiences.

According to Weinbach, the iPhone 12 Pro will also feature Smart HDR functionality for improved low-light performance, as well as 3x optical zoom – an increase from the 2x zoom capability featured in the iPhone 11 range.

As always, all of these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt until Apple itself officially announces them. Thankfully, the iPhone 12 is still reportedly on track for 2020, though one major manufacturer says a delay is possible.