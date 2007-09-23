Weekend Roundup: 22-24 September

Unfortunately, the weekend went by far too quickly and now it's Monday. But with a busy week of tech ahead of us, it should go smoothly. Before that though, here's what happened over the weekend.

In news that may be startling to some and quite ridiculous to others, Google has been sued for allegations of terrorism and privacy concerns. Amazingly, the lawsuit expects Google to pay $5 billion for the offence.

Adobe security flaw exploits Windows

With much of the blame going to Microsoft these days, it's easy to blame the software giant for security exploits. But in alarming news, an Adobe hole is allowing malicious hackers to exploit Windows-based machines.

It seems this weekend was all about Microsoft. In yet another story about the software giant, the company has leaked its own internet search plans. The leak comes just a week ahead of a big press event where Microsoft is expected to announce the new plans.

According to reports, Apple is expected to beat financial analyst estimates this quarter with a whopping 400,000 units sold over what the company was expected to sell.

Segway facing a competitor?

Although it seemed the Segway was slowly catching on, an alternative to the travelling companion has been announced and it could be a valiant competitor. The iSlide is a cross between a skateboard and a snowboard and is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell.

In a twist that certainly no one expected, popular illegal downloading site The Pirate Bay is filing lawsuits against entertainment companies for alleged "infrastructural sabotage, denial of service attacks, hacking and spamming".