'Use more recent browser' Microsoft tells Chrome users

People who use the Google Chrome browser to view Microsoft's impressive MSN Video Player are being urged to upgrade to a 'more recent browser'.

The MSN Video Player has only recently come out of beta, and the added support for those who use Silverlight has been applauded.

However, with Chrome not yet supported by Silverlight, users are getting a curiously worded message that suggests their browser is out of date.

More recent

"To experience the best that MSN Video has to offer, we recommend a more recent browser such as Internet Explorer 8 or Firefox 3," reads the message - displayed prominently at the top of the page.

Some Chrome users have contacted TechRadar to ask if the message is indicative of a feud between Microsoft and Google, whose Chrome browser is picking up a significant market share.

However, the indications from Microsoft are that this is all about Silverlight, Microsoft's rival to Adobe Flash.

Silverlight 4

In fact, the next version of Silverlight - Silverlight 4 - is compatible with Chrome, and although no firm release date has yet been announced, a release candidate appeared in March.

Of course, the message is similar to one that users of IE6 would see if they use Google services like YouTube or Google Docs.

And with Microsoft recently stating that users who moved away from IE were more at risk, a war of words, or in this case wording, does appear to be close.

TechRadar is awaiting comment from Microsoft on this story.