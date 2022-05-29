Indy 500 live stream: how to watch 2022 Indianapolis online from anywhere today

Helio Castroneve is in the hunt for an historic fifth triumph at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the drivers prepare to rev up for the 2022 Indy 500. A win for the Brazilian star would see him accelerate past IndyCar legends A. J. Foyt, Rick Mears, and Al Unser who all currently hold the joint record with Castroneve for most Indy 500 wins, with each having tasted victory on the historic circuit four times. Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2022 Indy 500 live stream from anywhere in the world.
Date: Sunday, May 29
Race start time: 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT / 5.30pm BST / 2.30am AEST
Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Indiana
Live streams: NBC (or via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) or FREE fuboTV trial (opens in new tab)) (US) | Sportsnet (CAN) | Sky Sports (opens in new tab) (UK) |Stan Sport (AUS)
Watch anywhere: try No. 1 overall VPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
The odds of another win this weekend look stacked against him, however, with Castroneve placed 27th out of 33 one the grid. Six-time IndyCar Series champ Scott Dixon boasts the pole position for Sunday's race and will be hoping to rekindle memories of his one and only triumph at the Brickyard in 2008, when he won the 92nd Indy 500 from pole.
Dixon is set to be joined on the three-car front row by Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay for this year's race. Find out how to watch this year's race with our guide to getting an Indy 500 live stream from anywhere in the world.
How to watch a 2022 Indy 500 live stream in the US
NBC and NBCSN are the places to watch the 2022 Indy 500.
The race itself is scheduled to start at 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT on Sunday, with NBC's coverage getting underway at 11am ET / 8am PT. You can tune in to the pre-race coverage on NBCSN from 9am ET / 6am PT to 11am ET / 8am PT.
If you have cable, that means you're all set, and you'll also be able to watch a Indy 500 live stream via the NBC Sports website (opens in new tab) - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider.
How to watch Indy 500 without cable
Probably the best value comes from Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling TV Blue package costs just $35 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN.
But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for half price at $17.50 (opens in new tab).
Another over-the-top streaming service that includes both NBC and NBCSN is FuboTV. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). It carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month. It's really easy to sign up for, and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you.
How to live stream Indy 500 2022 outside your country
Below you'll find our run down of the broadcasters and countries showing the event. But if you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the Indy 500 via your usual broadcaster, you'll likely discover that you can't due to geo-blocking restrictions.
How to watch a 2022 Indy 500 live stream in Canada
Petrolheads with a cable subscription will be able to watch the Indy 500 on Sportsnet, with coverage getting underway at 11am ET / 8am PT, ahead of a 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT start.
Alternatively, you can sign up to Sportsnet Now (opens in new tab), which is perfect for cord-cutting fans in Canada and costs $9.99 for a 7-day pass or from $16.67 a month if you sign up for a longer term.
How to watch 2022 Indy 500: live stream in the UK
Motorsport fans in the UK can watch the 2022 Indy 500 on Sky Sports Action (opens in new tab), with coverage of the event starting at 3.45pm BST, ahead of the race at 5.45pm.
Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app (opens in new tab), which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.
For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports Monthly membership, which includes all 11 channels.
Indy 500 live stream: how to watch in Australia
It's a late start for viewers in Australia, with the Indy 500 set to get underway at 2.45am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.
You can tune into the race Down Under through streaming service Stan (opens in new tab). Coverage gets underway at 1am AEST.
A Stan Sport subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).
Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Champions League football, as well as the Rugby Championship and Laver Cup tennis.
