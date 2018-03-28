Huawei Mate 10 will get P20's AI camera smarts

The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro will soon benefit from the launch of the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro.

At the launch of its latest flagship duo, Huawei's CEO Richard Yu confirmed that the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro will inherit the new AI camera smarts it introduced with the P20 series.

Speaking to a group of journalists after the launch, including Android Authority, Yu said the six additional AI-detected scenes that come with the new P20 will make it to its phablet line of devices.

Coming, but we're not sure when

The added scenes for the Mate 10 will allow its cameras to recognize waterfalls, group shots, fireworks, documents, macro situations and natural colors - automatically adjusting settings to give you the best shot.

It will take the number of recognizable scenes from 13 to 19 on the Mate 10 duo - the same as you'll find on the P20 and P20 Pro.

The update will also allow you to disable the scene detection, which is useful if you're not a fan of the adjustments the phone is making.

While the Android 8.1 update has now been confirmed for the Mate 10 and 10 Pro, Yu wouldn't be drawn on when we can expect the new software to land on the handsets.