How to watch The English Game online: stream the new show from anywhere

If you're one of the many sports fans lamenting the loss of football to the coronavirus, then The English Game - a new Netflix Originals historical drama from the creator of Downton Abbey - could help you satisfy those pangs for footy. It's set to be a big hit with fans of both period dramas and soccer-deprived sports fans, so read on to find out how to watch The English Game online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

The English Game cheat sheet The English Game is a new series produced by the streaming service that is now available exclusively on Netflix across all regions. All six episodes have been made available to watch in one go so you can get your historical sporting drama fix right away.

The big-budget production focuses on the culture clash of upper class Eton College students that had developed a form of football, and working class factory workers that took the game a step further by forming professional clubs in industrial towns.

It stars The Kingsman's Edward Holcroft and Game of Thrones star Charlotte Hope and was directed by The Spanish Princess' Birgitte Staermose and Happy Valley's Tim Fywell.

Read on to find out how to watch The English Game and stream the new series online from all corners of the globe.

How to watch The English Game on Netflix

The English Game has been produced exclusively by streaming service Netflix. All six episode were uploaded in one batch on March 20. That means in order to watch the show you'll need a subscription to the popular streaming service if you want to watch Julian Fellowes' latest period piece. Netflix provides three monthly pricing plans: US: The Basic tier costs $8.99 per month and allows one screen at once viewing in standard definition. Standard comes in at $12.99 a month and offers high definition resolution streaming and two screens at once viewing, while the Premium tier costs $15.99 and offers four screen of simultaneous viewing as well as Ultra HD streaming. UK: Netflix tiers in the UK are the same as the US. The Basic tier costs £5.99 per month, Standard comes in at £8.99 a month while the Premium tier costs £11.99. Australia: Netflix's trio of pricing plans cost as follows Down Under: the Basic tier costs $9.99 per month, Standard comes in at $13.99 a month and the 4K-friendly Premium tier costs $19.99. Canada: Netflix's three tiers cost as follows in Canada: The Basic tier costs $9.99 per month, Standard costs $13.99, while the Premium tier costs $16.99.

How to watch The English Game from outside your country

The English Game is all set to be rolled out at a time when people are desperate for something new to watch. If you're looking to get stuck in but find yourself stuck abroad in the lockdown in a country where Netflix isn't available, you might worry that you'll be unable to watch show using your normal streaming service, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch The English Game no matter where you are by changing your IP address to one in another location.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch The English Game from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Read more: