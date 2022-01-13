How to watch Peacemaker online and stream the Suicide Squad spin-off anywhere

James Gunn’s gung-ho superhero is back and ready to cause more carnage in the name of world peace. A spin-off to 2021’s The Suicide Squad, this HBO Max Original series keeps the original movie's winning combination of bombastic violence and rib-tickling idiocy, while adding greater depth and some timely social commentary. Below our guide explains how to watch Peacemaker online – all you’ll need is a subscription to HBO Max if you're in the US.
Premieres: January 13 on HBO Max
New episodes: every Thursday until February 17
Cast: John Cena, Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma.
Streaming Options: HBO Max (US) | Crave (CA) | Binge (AU)
Watch free: try a 14-day FREE Binge trial in Australia
John Cena reprises his role as Christopher Smith (aka Peacemaker), the ex-Suicide squaddie who has now joined forces with a mysterious dark-ops team. This consists of his two handlers – Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee) – and Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks, Orange is the New Black), his partner in crimefighting and a foil to Peacemaker’s brutal yet dim-witted ways.
Then there’s Vigilante (Freddie Stoma), a man who can quickly heal from injuries, and, err…Eagly… the lead character’s unruly bald eagle sidekick.
Additionally, Terminator 2’s Robert Patrick stars as Peacemaker’s father, whose fraught relationship with his son will be explored further, while the superhero’s attitude of “peace…at any cost” is challenged when the assassin has a crisis of conscience.
Below we explain how to watch Peacemaker online and stream this new 8-part HBO Max series now.
How to watch Peacemaker online in the US: stream on HBO Max
The Suicide Squad movie brought DC’s Peacemaker into the limelight, and now he’s getting his own spin-off show! Peacemaker debuts on HBO Max Thursday, January 13, and the first three episodes are available to binge right away.
- Head to the HBO Max website to sign up now
There are two HBO Max price points. Its ‘With-Ads’ plan costs $9.99 a month, while you can get the HBO Max Ad-Free plan for $14.99 a month, which offers download functionality and improved video quality. Either way, you'll be able to watch Peacemaker on either plan and benefit from a whole host of incredible entertainment, including every season of Succession, Euphoria, Game of Thrones, Girls, and much more.
Plus, if you opt for the more expensive plan, you'll be able to stream 2021 Warner Brothers release The Matrix Resurrections for a month after its theatrical debut – and as many times as you like until January 21. You can experience it, and around other 30 blockbuster titles, in 4K Ultra HD and with Dolby Atmos sound.
Sadly the 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.
Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.
How to watch Peacemaker online FREE in Canada
Bringing peace to Canadians – and a whole lot of blazing action – is streaming service Crave, where the HBO Max Original series will premiere on Thursday, January 13. The first three episodes will be available to watch immediately, with the remaining 5 episodes arriving weekly until February 17.
There are two plans available and each offers a 7-day free trial to new customers. Both provide access to classic HBO content, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases and Hollywood blockbusters, such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Sex and the City follow-up, And Just Like That.
Crave Mobile is the cheapest plan at CND$9.99 a month (plus tax). It provides one stream to one registered device via the web or the Crave mobile app, so it’s ideal for individuals or small households. However, for just an additional $10, Crave Total allows for four simultaneous streams to five registered devices. That, plus you get the best video resolution available.
Can I watch Peacemaker online in the UK?
Not yet, sadly. Viewers across the pond will have to wait for a piece of this super spin-off, because no UK release date has been announced. However, series creator Gunn has offered a glimmer of hope, stating in a tweet that “it will be coming [to the UK] very soon.”
When it does arrive, we expect it to land on NOW, the Sky broadcaster’s streaming platform. It’s already home to many other HBO Max shows, like The Flight Attendant, Euphoria, and Raised by Wolves, while the 2021 Suicide Squad movie is available to watch as part of a NOW Cinema Membership. New subscribers can enjoy 7-days of free viewing too.
How to watch Peacemaker online in Australia for FREE
If you want to watch James Gunn’s terrifically entertaining superhero series in Australia, there are two streaming options: Binge or Foxtel Now. Regardless of which you choose, the first three episodes will arrive on Thursday, January 13.
The cheaper option is Binge, where the first flurry of episodes are available from 7pm AEDT on January 13th. Its Basic plan is just AUS$10 a month, and if you’ve not used Binge previously, you’re eligible for the 14-day FREE trial first.
Foxtel Now provides both live TV and on-demand content, with prices starting at AUS$25 a month for the Essentials base pack (which includes Fox Showcase). But before you pay an Aussie dollar, anyone new to the service can enjoy everything Foxtel Now has to offer FREE for 10 days.
