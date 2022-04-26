How to watch Noughts and Crosses season 2 online and stream episodes weekly from anywhere

Audio player loading…

This gripping adaptation of Marjorie Blackman’s book series continues as star-crossed lovers Callum (Jack Rowan) and Sephy (Masali Baduza) abscond from the discriminatory government of Albion. Our guide below details how to watch Noughts and Crosses season 2 online and 100% FREE for free via BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Watch Noughts and Crosses season 2 online Premiere date: April 26, 10.40pm GMT on BBC One New episodes: every Tuesday at the same time Free stream: BBC iPlayer Watch from anywhere: tune in today with a 100% risk-free VPN

Noughts and Crosses imagines an alternative history: one in which, 700 years ago, a collective of West African nations created the Aprican Empire and colonized Europe. That resulted in a Black political orthodoxy whose elite, called “Crosses”, live a fraught co-existence with a white underclass, called the “Noughts”.

Season 2 sees the country of Albion in turmoil. A pregnant Sephy is on the run with Callum after the Nought’s terrorist attempts to derail the government – run by corrupt politician Kemal (Peterson Joseph) – while Jude (Josh Dylan) goes into hiding when the actions of the Liberation Militia result in vigilante violence.

Alongside the main cast, Cara (Top Boy’s Jasmine Jobson) makes an unlikely ally for Jude, while rapper Michael Dappah features as an influential TV personality with his onscreen foil Chidi Abara played by Judi Love.

Blackman promises fans lots of surprises and suspense. So read on as we explain how to watch Noughts and Crosses season 2 online now and stream every episode from anywhere.

How to watch Noughts and Crosses season 2 online for FREE in the UK

Will true love overcome all? Find out when Noughts and Crosses returns to BBC One on Tuesday, April 26 at 10.40pm GMT, with episodes repeated every Wednesday at the earlier time of 9pm. If you’d rather watch online, however, then all 4 episodes will be on BBC iPlayer shortly after the show gets its TV debut, which means you don’t need to wait to watch the entire season. BBC iPlayer is 100% free to stream, but you will need a valid TV licence. And whether you want to watch live or on catch-up, you can access iPlayer on any of the following devices: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

