How to watch Celebrating America: live stream the Inauguration Day concert anywhere

Joe Biden is getting into his groove as the new President of the United States of America by holding a special 90-minute Inauguration Day Concert in Washington, D.C., called 'Celebrating America', which will feature performances from rock, pop and rap stars young and old - plus speeches from Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Ready to let your hair down? Here's how to watch Celebrating America free online and stream the 2021 Inauguration Day concert wherever you are in the world right now.

It's been a tense and draining few months for everyone, and the incoming administration is keen to kick off their term in office with a bang, a boogie, and a (hopefully uplifting) distraction.

The lineup for Celebrating America is something of a mixed bag, the idea of the organizers appearing to be an attempt to cater to all possible musical tastes, and you can expect some classic rock, a bit of rap and a liberal dose of pop smash hits, all melded together with several hefty hunks of gooey cheese.

But it'll surely be worth tuning for the headline act alone.

The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen, is the banner name - and some of the other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, and Ant Clemons. Hollywood royalty Tom Hanks will be on hosting duties, and we can also expect to hear from actors Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria.

This will be no regular show, and you can read on as we explain all the ways you can watch the Celebrating America online and live stream the entire Inauguration Day Concert from anywhere in the world right now.

Don't miss: how to get an NFL live stream

How to watch Celebrating America online: stream the Inauguration Day concert online in the US

Celebrating America starts at 8.30pm ET/PT on most national channels, with the Inauguration Day concert being simulcast across major TV networks including: ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, PBS and NBC. Select local/regional channels will also air a live feed from 8.30pm ET and some of these on the West Coast will be in sync with the action in D.C., making more a 5.30pm PT start on certain networks. Check your local listings for more details You can watch all of these US national news channels live through cable or stream them on a number of services. As an unbiased site, it's our duty to give you all the options available to you - so here are some more popular and reliable ways to watch the news online in the US.

SlingTV $30 per month - With SlingTV’s Sling Blue plan for $30 per month, you’ll get access to CNN, Fox News, Fox, MSNBC, NBC (in select markets) and loads of other live TV channels. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record content to watch later with its Cloud DVR.

$30 per month - With SlingTV’s Sling Blue plan for $30 per month, you’ll get access to CNN, Fox News, Fox, MSNBC, NBC (in select markets) and loads of other live TV channels. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record content to watch later with its Cloud DVR. FuboTV $64.99 per month - FuboTV gives you access to 114 live TV channels including ABC, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and more but it does not include CNN. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

$64.99 per month - FuboTV gives you access to 114 live TV channels including ABC, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and more but it does not include CNN. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself. Hulu with Live TV $54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to all the channels you’ll need to watch politics and news coverage in the US including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. The service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

$54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to all the channels you’ll need to watch politics and news coverage in the US including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. The service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices. AT&T TV Now $55 per month - AT&T TV Now’s Plus plan will give you access to over 45 live TV channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. However, if you want even more channels and an HBO Max subscription, you can sign up for the service’s Max plan for $80 per month.

$55 per month - AT&T TV Now’s Plus plan will give you access to over 45 live TV channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. However, if you want even more channels and an HBO Max subscription, you can sign up for the service’s Max plan for $80 per month. YouTube TV $65 per month - YouTube’s live streaming service will give you access to all of the channels you’ll need to keep up with all the latest national news events including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. YouTube TV also has flexible contracts and no extra fees for HD or cancellation.

You can also watch Celebrating America across a wide range of social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch, and streaming platforms, such as YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

Catch all the latest news from the US:

How to watch the Celebrating America concert online from abroad

If you’re currently travelling abroad for work or out of the country, watching your preferred Celebrating America coverage may be difficult, as some viewing options could be geo-blocked.

Thankfully, there’s an easy fix that will let you watch the Inauguration Day Concert online from anywhere. By downloading a VPN, you can watch no matter where you’re currently located. This simple piece of software changes your IP address to one in a different country where the concert is being broadcast, so you can stream it as if you were back home.

Use a VPN to watch Celebrating America online from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Celebrating America: Inauguration Day concert line-up and performers

Here's the full Celebrating American Inauguration Day concert line-up in alphabetical order: