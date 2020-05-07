How to watch Brassic season 2 online: stream every episode free from anywhere

Sky's hit comedy drama series starring Michelle Keegan, Joseph Gilgun and Damien Molony is back! Read on as we explain how to watch Brassic season 2 online for free - stream every new episode of the show no matter where you are in the world right now.

Brassic season 2 cheat sheet All 6 episodes of the second run of the comedy show will be available to watch on demand in the UK on May 7 via Sky - meaning you can watch them for FREE with a Now TV trial. The show will also be airing weekly on Sky One on Thursdays at 2am in the morning and at the slightly more convenient time of 10pm from the same date.

Following a group of hapless mates around the fictitious rural Lancashire town of Hawley, the trio thieve, bribe and joyride their way through life - and the new series promises even bolder misadventures for the gang and an expanded cast featuring some familiar faces.

Spoiler alert: if you haven't watched all of Brassic season 1, some of the details below may be an unwanted surprise - so scroll down for our completely spoiler-free guide to watching Brassic.

Now that's out of the way, season 2 of Brassic picks up where the opening series left off, with 'gang' leader Vinnie (Gilgun) hiding out in his weed shed, following an attempt at faking his own death in a bid to escape from local gangster Terrance McCann.

But friends Tommo (Ryan Sampson) and Erin (Keegan) need his help - and are trying to tempt him out of hiding with a new business proposition. A plot to rob a travelling circus? Surely it can't result in total chaos!

As well all members of the original cast returning - including The Wire star Dominic West as Vinnie’s blundering GP - the new season will also see John Thomson (Cold Feet) and Bill Paterson (Fleabag) joining the cast. Read on as we explain how to watch Brassic season 2 online and for free from anywhere.

How to watch Brassic season 2 in the UK for FREE

New Brassic season 2 episodes air weekly on Sky One each Thursday at 2am and 10pm - starting on May 7. That's when all six episodes also get released as a box set and are therefore available to Sky subscribers for streaming via the Sky Go app. For those who missed the first season, or if you want to reacquaint yourself with Hawley's finest, season 1 is also available on demand via the service. If you're not a Sky customer, there's always its streaming sibling, Now TV. A Now TV Entertainment Pass costs just £8.99 per month, but take advantage of the 7-day free trial and you should have ample time to binge Brassic season 2 without paying a penny. And anyone from the UK who finds themselves abroad during these difficult times can use a VPN to access the streaming services they pay for at home - just follow our guide below.

How to watch Brassic season 2 from outside your country

As Brassic season 2 is a Sky One exclusive, anyone from the UK who's currently away from home won't find it being aired simultaneously in places like the USA, Canada or Australia. Moreover, trying to tune into Sky or a related service like Now TV will likely be impossible because of geo-blocking restrictions.

We know that this might not be a likely scenario for many, due to coronavirus travel restrictions, but the fact is people are still being required to travel - and some are even regrettably stuck abroad during this difficult time.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, from anywhere in the world.

However, note that some services require you to verify local credit card or cable subscription details before gaining access, so make sure you have these to hand before signing up for anything.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch Brassic season 2 at home from anywhere on the planet.

