How to live stream the Doha Diamond League: watch athletics from any device

What is the Doha Diamond League? The Diamond League is an exciting fourteen-leg series of track and field meetings. This is the ninth year with the 2018 Diamond League set to kick off in Doha at the Qatar Sports Club. This will be the second year to feature the new championship style system where the top eight athletes at each meeting are awarded points. These only determine who qualifies for the finals in Brussels and Zürich. The first Diamond League meeting, in Doha, will take place on May 4 at 6pm Qatar time - that's 4pm BST, 11am ET, 8am PT and 1am Saturday morning down under.

This is also the second year of the new scoring system which means it could be anybody's for the winning. The idea behind this league was to enhance the worldwide appeal of the old Golden League by going outside of Europe for the first time. That means new countries like China, Qatar, Morocco and the United States were added when founded back in 2010, making it a truly international set of meets.

The Doha event is expected to offer some epic men's javelin and women's pole vault events with a stunning list of world class entrants. The main event should be opened by Qatar's own high jump legend - world champion Mutaz Barshim - looking for a new record.

So if you want to catch all the action, you need to find the best way to watch, which is what we've worked out for you below. Enjoy.

Watching sport with a VPN

Catching world-class athletics is pretty easy in certain countries like the UK and the US, but it hasn't always been so simple in other countries. Luckily, the growing popularity of VPNs have helped in that department. If you don't have easy access to watch the Doha Diamond League where you live, the best way to live stream is to download and install a VPN - that let's you alter your IP address to a country where it is streaming. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to watch the Doha Diamond League: US live stream

For US residents the Doha Diamond League will all be available to watch on NBC, NBCSN or the Olympic Channel from 11am ET, 8am PT. This is ideal as you can watch this over your internet connection via NBC.com with a gold pass, meaning it can be enjoyed on many devices from wherever you are.

The catch? This is for US only customers and you will be required to enter your cable details to get involved. If you don't have any, you'll have to figure out another way to watch.

How to watch athletics on NBC without cable For those without cable, that NBC access is tough since your credentials will be asked for. Fear not as there are services that let you watch NBC without cable. It just so happens we have a handy few of the best right here for you to pick from.

DIRECTV NOW $50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch the athletics and loads of other sporting events. Use DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform.

$50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch the athletics and loads of other sporting events. Use DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform. Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch sport. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial.

$40 per month - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch sport. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial. fuboTV $19.99 for the first month - fuboTV has a low introductory price though after that the price goes up to $44.99 a month and includes 70 channels. There's a 7-day trial available so you can test out its functionality for yourself.

How to watch the Doha Diamond League in the UK

UK residents will be able to enjoy all the action from Eurosport, with coverage starting at 2pm BST. That means you have a few options as this is broadcast via a Sky, Virgin Media or BT subscription.

If you don't have any of those then you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player and enjoy everything via an app on your smartphone, tablet or computer. You can get a monthly or annual pass, or even a free trial for which is available here if your interest starts and ends with the Doha athletics meeting.

How to watch the Doha Diamond League in Canada

For Canadians watching the event it's relatively easy as the entire Doha Diamond League will be aired by CBC from 11am EDT The channel will also be live streaming them so if you need to access to any events via the internet, you have that option as well.

How to watch the Doha Diamond League in Australia

Australians with Eurosport, you're in luck. The sports channel will be covering the Doha Diamond League event from 1:10am. This is available through the Eurosport app with a subscription that means you can watch it from plenty of devices anywhere with a good enough data connection.

Images courtesy of doha.diamondleague.com