Here's our first look at some of the 26 phones Energizer is bringing to MWC 2019

Being the avid phone fans that we are, we're counting down the days to MWC 2019, the biggest mobile tech industry event of the year – and we've just been given a sneak preview of some of the phones on the way from battery company Energizer.

We've already had official word that Energizer is bringing no fewer than 26 handsets to the MWC party at the end of February, and thanks to GSMArena we've now got official-looking shots of a handful of them. Don't get too excited though – in terms of specs these phones are going to be distinctly mid-range.

One feature of note is a dual-lens, pop-up front-facing camera on the U620S Pop and U630S Pop models, which means no need for a notch on the display, and probably some fancy wide-angle trickery for those all important selfie shots.

The U620S Pop and U630S Pop (credit: GSMArena)

You'll also see how when the camera is raised on the U620S Pop and U630S Pop models, the phones look like the shape of a battery – clever, huh? Other phones showcased by GSMArena show handsets with small tear-drop style notches instead.

Apparently the specs of these phones are still subject to change, but MediaTek Helio chipsets, 720p screens, 4GB-6GB of RAM and 64GB-128GB of on-board storage are said to be on the way. The rear-facing camera setups are a mix of dual-lens and triple-lens cameras, with battery sizes topping out at 4,000mAh.

Energizer – which has briefly dabbled in smartphones before – has also said it's readying a foldable phone and a phone with a gigantic 18,000mAh battery for MWC 2019, so consider our appetite for our Barcelona trip well and truly whetted.