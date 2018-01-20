Here's another sign that Android Oreo for the Galaxy S8 will be here soon

If you're the owner of a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus then you're no doubt wondering exactly when your Android 8.0 Oreo upgrade is coming down the pipe. Well, we're still not completely sure, but there's a new development that hints the update isn't far off now.

SamMobile spotted that the manual for Oreo has been uploaded to Samsung's site in Brazil, a step that has preceded the pushing out of the upgrade for previous versions of Android. It means the Oreo software could be less than a month away now.

Early 2018 has long been tipped as the time when Samsung S8 and S8 Plus owners would be able to get their hands on the latest version of Google's mobile OS, so it looks like the wait is almost over. The software has been available to beta testers for several months.

What's included

Android Oreo brings with it a few neat new features and tricks, including improved security and better battery life, and a new system for setting some notifications as more important than others - as long as the apps you're using have been updated to support the feature.

Of course Samsung will add its own touches on top of the core OS - a skin once known as TouchWiz and now referred to as the Samsung Experience - so there may well be some surprises in store. Support for Dolby Atmos is one feature we've already seen mentioned.

You don't need to start mashing the system update button just yet, but it shouldn't be too long before the new software arrives, and we'll let you know as soon as it does. It might even turn up before Samsung's 2018 flagship phone does, the Galaxy S9.