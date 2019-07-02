Haiti vs Mexico live stream: how to watch the Gold Cup 2019 semi-final online from anywhere

Having pulled off a series of shocks to reach the final four of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019, could Haiti contrive their biggest soccer surprise yet by beating the tournament favorites Mexico? Regardless of where you are on the planet, our Haiti vs Mexico live stream guide below will show you how to watch this massive 2019 Gold Cup semi-final match.

Coming from from two goals down to defeat Canada in the quarter-finals, the competition minnows certainly don't lack bravery and will go into tonight's game in confident form.

Haiti vs Mexico - where and when Today's match takes place at the 63,400-capacity University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kick-off is at 8.30pm MST local time on Tuesday, July 2.

The match marks the second meeting between the two sides in the Gold Cup - the previous encounter occurred in the 2009 quarter-finals with Mexico comfortably winning 4-0 at Cowboys Stadium in Texas.

Despite being the bookies favorites pre-tournament, Mexico haven't done much to warrant the billing during the competition. In their quarter-final clash with Costa Rica, El Tri needed a penalty-shootout to progress after they were held to a 1-1 draw in normal time and a goalless extra time.

The uninspiring display may see head coach Gerardo Martino ring the changes - a partial shake up will at least happen in midfield with Jonathan dos Santos battling to be fit with a muscular injury whilst Andres Guardado remains a doubt after missing Mexico's last game.

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch tonight's match, we'll tell you exactly where you can catch them online with our CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 Haiti vs Mexico live stream guide.

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 from outside your country

We've searched the world's broadcasters in order to give you the definitive list of options for viewing the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 - check out how to watch the action from the likes of the US (where FuboTV's worth a look if you want to watch in 4K), UK (where it's FREE thanks to the little-known FreeSports network) and Canada.

If you try watching your domestic coverage of the tournament online while out of the country, you'll likely find your stream is geo-blocked.

Fear not though as help is at hand. We've found that using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - to be a handy solution. You select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

How to watch Haiti vs Mexico: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official English language broadcaster of the Gold Cup for the US (Telemundo and Universo will televise matches in Spanish). Assuming you have cable, you'll be able to watch on Fox either at home, online or on the network's Fox Go app for tablets and smartphones. If you're a cord cutter, you can alternatively watch on another subscription service, like the ones listed below - each of which has a free trial. Which ever option you go for, tonight's game kicks off at 7.30pm PT and 10.30pm ET.

Logging in to a US broadcast from overseas is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above. So if you love the commentary and coverage in the UK, for example, you can catch up with that instead.

How to watch Haiti vs Mexico: Canada live stream

TSN have the rights to broadcast all matches live from the tournament including tonights showdown, while French Canadians also have the option of watching matches in their language via RDS. As thier name suggests, the TSN GO, CTV GO, and RDS GO apps will all let you watch coverage on the go. Don't worry if you're away from Canada and want to catch tonight's match - just scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the Gold Cup coverage as if you were back at home. For those tuning in from Canada, tonight's game kicks-off 8.30pm MDT and 10.30pm EDT.

How to stream Haiti vs Mexico live in the UK