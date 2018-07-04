GTA 6: all the latest news and rumors for Grand Theft Auto 6

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games around. Granted there's very little in the way of solid news but like the dedicated fans we are, we've trawled through the internet to bring together the best pieces of gossip, rumor and fact for your perusal.

Rockstar Games may be hard at work trying to bring Red Dead Redemption 2 to fans before its October release date, but we can't stop ourselves thinking about GTA 6 and when we might hear some kind of confirmation or release date.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has been one of the most successful game releases in the world and even though we're still enjoying GTA Online, it's now been around five years since we were last let loose in a new Rockstar city and we're starting to curious about where we might go next.

[Update: We definitely know that the GTA 6 release date WON'T be in 2019. This is according to Rockstar which revealed that the pop-up ads that some gamers were seeing in GTA Online that referred to the release date were a hoax made by modders. And there was us with our hopes up.]

Cut to the chase

What is it? The highly anticipated next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series

The highly anticipated next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series When it is out? That’s the internet’s biggest mystery (but it won't be 2019)

That’s the internet’s biggest mystery (but it won't be 2019) Will it launch on PC? Both GTA 4 and 5 made their way to PC (eventually), so we’ve got all our appendages crossed

With Red Dead Redemption out in October 2018 you’re going to be waiting a little while longer for a GTA 6 release date.

According to some reports, we could be waiting until 2020 for the next Grand Theft Auto, which would make sense. Rockstar has supported GTA Online, the multiplayer component of GTA 5, since the game launched back in September 2013 with regular content updates.

If Red Dead Redemption 2’s online component is in any way similar to GTA Online, no doubt Rockstar will be busy with that for a few years to come.

After three years of GTA Online, the company was ready to do Red Dead Redemption 2, so perhaps three years after that we’ll see GTA 6 – slap bang in 2020.

According to reputable industry analyst Michael Pachter, the game could be as far away as 2022.

In an interview with Gaming Bolt , Pachter said that he thinks a 2020 announcement with a 2021 release would be the best case scenario, while a 2021 announcement with a 2022 release or later would be more likely.

Basically, expecting any news of GTA 6 any time soon is optimistic, or a hoax which happened recently. We think it would make sense if the game followed the release pattern of its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 5, whereby it'd release at the very tail end of the current generation, comfortably release on the new generation and straddle both for the widest install base possible.

GTA 6 trailer: when can I watch one?

The thing about Rockstar Games is that it’s incredibly secretive. No trailer is getting out of that game studio unless someone seriously screwed up.

Just look what Rockstar did with both GTA 5 and Red Read Redemption 2. It teased an announcement a few days before dropping the first trailer for either game.

If there’s a GTA 6 trailer, you’ll know about it because the internet will explode.

GTA 6 news and rumors: what do we know so far?

The Know report on Vice City

The most recent significant Grand Theft Auto 6 rumor has come from YouTube channel The Know . It states that an inside source has told it that GTA 6 is coming in 2021/2022 and is being developed under the code name Project Americas.

The reason for this code name is apparently because players will be able to fly between the US and South America in the game, though the majority of the action will take place in the former. This in combination with the source's assertion that the game will largely be set in Vice City (the Rockstar version of Miami) suggests there could be a focus on drug running which would draw on the popularity of shows and movies like Narcos and Tom Cruise's Made in America. Particularly if Rockstar holds on to that 80s setting.

With no comment from Rockstar, these rumors remain nothing more than, well, rumors. But they do pose an interesting proposition that would seize upon the particular fondness many fans of the series have for Vice City

GTA 6 is definitely coming and there are ideas

What we do know about GTA 6 is that ideas are being thrown around for development, even if it’s just in the early stages.

Rockstar President Leslie Benzies teased the game in an interview back in 2013 with Develop magazine.

“We don’t know what GTA 6 will be, but we’ve got some ideas,” said Benzies in the interview.

Okay, so it’s not much, but it’s certainly a snippet of solid information direct from the source.

Benzies went on to talk about what kind of ideas get the creative juices flowing over at Rockstar.

“We’ve got about 45 years’ worth of ideas we want to do,” he added. “We’ll pick the right ones.”

“It comes from the idea first. Where it is going to be set is the first question. That then defines the missions; you’re doing different things in LA than in New York or Miami.

“The map and story get worked up together, and the story is a basic flow of how it works out so you can layer the mission in.”

We’re just pleased that Rockstar has so many ideas for what it wants to do with GTA 6. We just hope it sorts them into some kind of organised system and gets that game to us sharpish.

GTA 6 map: where will GTA 6 be set?

Although there haven’t been any concrete reports as yet, every online titbit and juicy gossip morsel is pointing towards GTA 6’s map being absolutely massive.

We’re even not talking city-size massive, we’re talking potentially the entire of the United States massive.

Some rumors are suggesting that GTA 6 may end up spanning the entirety of the US, with some kind of teleportation system that cuts down the journey time between cities.

There are even some incredibly exciting rumours that Rockstar Games might have a ‘70s theme up its sleeve, so crack out those old bell-bottoms and disco balls.

But there’s also another rumour that’s gathering strength, which would put GTA 6 a little closer to Rockstar Games’ British home – a London setting.

The reports actually started with a comment from Rockstar Games’ co-founder Dan Houser:

“At the moment, it feels like GTA’s DNA is contemporary-ish, American-ish, English-speaking-ish, because that’s what it has been… But that doesn’t necessarily limit it to those, that’s just what we’ve done so far.”

Rockstar Games sources suggest that London is the only non-US location to be whispered as a potential GTA setting.

For our money, we think a return to Vice City is on the cards, which would tie in to the 70s setting rumor mentioned above. A recent report from The Know suggests that a return to Vice City in the 80s is actually in the works and that players will explore the rise in drugs at the time through the missions. In this rumored game, players will move between Vice City and South America which would create a very interesting and entirely new kind of map.

The GTA 3 trilogy was set across three locations, Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas. This mirrored the original Grand Theft Auto Game, which was also set across the same three locations.

The most recent Grand Theft Auto games, GTA4 and GTA5, have so far been set in Liberty City and San Andreas respectively, meaning that Vice City is the only location yet to be explored by the recent games.

The only question now is whether Rockstar will be tempted to complete the set.

GTA 6 rumors

1. A female protagonist

When asked about a female protagonist for GTA 5, instead of three male heroes (or anti-heroes), Rockstar co-founder and lead writer Dan Houser said in an interview with The Guardian back in 2013 that a female lead wasn’t really on the table, but not intentionally.

“We didn’t really think about it this time,” Houser said. “That’s not to say that we couldn’t or we wouldn’t. This character set is just what came to us: it wasn’t, ‘we’ve got X and Y so we need Z’. We weren’t trying to do it off a checklist – I don’t think that will ever give you something that’s believable or engaging.”

“In the future, could we do a game with a female lead? Of course. We just haven’t found the right game for it yet, but it’s one of the things that we always think about.”

“It didn’t feel natural for this game but definitely for the right game in the future - with the right themes, it could be fantastic. But for GTA 5, this was the organic thing that came up, these were the characters that would display the themes we wanted to think about.”

Fans have long clamoured for a female hero in a Grand Theft Auto game, and the rumours have it that

Likelihood: Strong. A female lead would be a fantastic choice for GTA 6 and would be a wonderful change from all the murdered prostitutes.

2. Eva Mendez and Ryan Gosling

Rumours of a female protagonist are super exciting, but there’s more.

Apparently, Eva Mendez is top of Rockstar’s list for playing said hero.

But again, there’s more. There’s a male lead on the list too and it’s none other than global heart-throb Ryan Gosling, who also just happens to be her real-life husband.

Likelihood: Questionable. GTA is a major gaming franchise that’s incredibly famous, especially outside of the gaming industry, so it’s possible some big names could be involved, but we’re not convinced.

3. Full support for virtual reality

Another GTA 6 rumour involves virtual reality and according to the online rumblings, you may be able to play the entirety of GTA 6 in VR.

Specific headsets haven’t been mentioned, but since this is probably just a rumour we’re not that bothered.

Likelihood: Questionable. GTA 6 might have a VR experience attached to it but playing the whole game in virtual reality would be insane.

Unless we’ve seen huge leaps in virtual reality in the years between now and the GTA 6 release date playing a whole GTA game in VR would prove testing for most stomachs.

Fast-paced, action-packed and played in long sessions, a VR GTA (in its current form at least) wouldn’t work.

4. Time travel or another futuristic twist

With the murmurings of a seriously big map for GTA 6, there are also some rumours of time travelling being a major part of the game.

Yes… seriously.

This isn’t Saints Row we’re talking about, but apparently there may be a futuristic twist to GTA 6.

According to a report from ChristianToday – really – the game will give players “the taste of time travel” where “teleportation [is] possible within a split-second”.

Likelihood: Utterly ridiculous. There are hilarious side-missions in GTA games, but having time travelling as a main gameplay mechanic is just not in Rockstar’s DNA.

Plus, ChristianToday has no screenshots, sources or any kind of proof, so we’re certainly sceptical.

5. Playing as either a cop or a criminal

Another potential for the GTA 6 storyline is that you have the decision to play either as a cop or as a criminal. Or at least, if GTA 6 adopts the multiple protagonist feature of GTA 5, one of the characters you play as could be a police officer.

Likelihood: Strong. We could totally see this working, especially with the potential mayhem that could ensue if you’re playing a Trevor-style character half the time and a cop the other.