Groove X’s cuddly Lovot robot is stealing hearts at CES 2019

Are you craving more affection in your life? Something to hold close and shower with love? Well, the new Lovot robot from Japanese robotics startup Groove X could be exactly what you’ve been looking for.

Currently being showcased at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Lovot’s one mission in life is to make you happy, and with its big cartoon eyes and teddy bear-soft exterior, it’s bound to make even the iciest of hearts melt just a little.

Check out the adorable Lovot in action and more of today's highlights in our Daily Blip:

Groove X says that Lovot is designed to “nurture people’s capacity to love” by demanding the affection of its owner. When Lovot wants to be picked up and cuddled, it waves its little arms in the air, and will even follow you around your home on its wheels. It can even ‘fall asleep’ in your arms if you give it a good enough cuddle.

Essentially, Lovot is designed to behave just like a real living thing; when you tickle it, the little robot dances around, and it can even ‘sulk’ and beg to be picked up if it sees you interacting with another Lovot.

Not your standard robot

Although the Lovot taps into our simple urge to pick up cute things, it boasts a lot of complicated tech beneath its furry surface, including an arsenal of pressure sensors that allow it to react to touch, and a depth sensor beneath its wheels to help it navigate your home.

It also features a hemispherical camera on top of its head that can take photos, as well as microphones and a thermal camera.

Of course, these things come at a price, and the Lovot is no different; you can preorder a pair of the fuzzy bots for an eye-watering 598,000 yen, which works out at around $5,520/£4,320/AU$7,750 based on current conversion rates.

Right now, prices outside of Japan are unverified, and the Lovot is not expected to become available in the US until 2020, with the availability and pricing in other territories still to be confirmed. In other words, you’d best start saving now if you want to get your hands on this adorable robot.

Check out all of TechRadar's CES 2019 coverage. We're live in Las Vegas to bring you all the breaking tech news and launches, plus hands-on reviews of everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops and smart home gadgets.

Via Engadget