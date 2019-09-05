Google Pixel 4 listing points to four upcoming smartphones

The Google Pixel 4 range is expected to land very soon, and if more evidence were needed, four unknown Google handsets have just been listed by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission).

These listings usually appear shortly before the launch of a new phone, so the timing suggests both that these are listings for the Pixel 4 range, and that the phones are coming soon.

The model numbers are listed as A4RG020J, A4RG020I, A4RG020MN, and A4RG020PQ, and as AndroidPolice notes, they’re all approved to transmit using 58-63.5GHz spectrum, which overlaps with the range used by Project Soli – a feature that we know the Google Pixel 4 range will support.

That’s further evidence that this is indeed the Pixel 4 range, rather than new models in the Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3a range, as they don’t support Project Soli.

Project Soli is a new feature which lets the phone track hand gestures, so users can do things like waving their hand over the screen to skip songs or snooze alarms.

Sadly, the listing doesn’t include much else, but it’s worth noting that the presence of four models here doesn’t mean there will be four distinct versions of the Google Pixel 4. We’re expecting to see a Pixel 4 and a Pixel 4 XL, while the other two could simply be variations, such as different storage capacities.

Having said that, we can't totally rule out four very different models.

Soli won't work everywhere

And speaking of Project Soli, in separate news we now have confirmation of where the feature will – and won’t – be supported.

(Image credit: Best Buy / XDA Developers)

A ‘coming soon’ page for the Pixel 4 on Best Buy’s website noted that Soli would work in the US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, and most European countries (so likely, but not definitely, the UK), but that it specifically wouldn’t be functional in Japan.

That information appears to now have been removed, but not before XDA Developers got a screenshot of it. Coming from a major store we’d expect this information to be accurate, but it’s not clear whether Soli will later be brought to places that don’t support it on day one. We expect we’ll find out more when the Pixel 4 range is announced, likely in October.

Check out the best Android apps

Via TalkAndroid and AndroidCentral