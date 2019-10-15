Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL price might be cheaper than expected

The Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL are being announced later today, and there’s seemingly not much that we don’t know about them, but one thing that’s still unclear is what they will cost – and the latest leak points to a lower price than we’d previously heard.

According to a “carrier source” speaking to DroidLife, the Google Pixel 4 will start at $799 (roughly £630 / AU$1,180), while the Pixel 4 XL will start at $899 (around £710 / AU$1,330).

While we’ve included approximate price conversions for other regions, those are actually the same prices as what the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL started at, meaning that other regions might be the same too. That would mean a starting price of £739 / AU$1,199 for the Pixel 4 and £869 / AU$1,349 for the Google Pixel 4 XL.

Cheaper than we'd heard

Those, of course are just starting prices, with prices to go up along with storage, and the source didn’t say how much by. But if Google does keep the starting prices the same as last year’s models that would be a pleasant surprise.

Not only are new generations of flagships often more expensive than their predecessors, but a previous leak pointed to a starting price of $999.99 for the Pixel 4 XL (with no price given for the standard model), while another leak, this time in Euros, suggested a similarly high Pixel 4 XL price, along with a higher price for the Pixel 4.

Given that there’s no agreement on prices we’d take all of these rumors with a pinch of salt, but we’ll find out the truth soon, as at the time of writing we’re just hours from the Pixel 4 launch. TechRadar will be reporting live from the event and you can check out our Pixel 4 launch live blog for all the news as it happens, or watch along with the Pixel 4 live stream.

Via PhoneArena