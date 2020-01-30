Google Earth just got far more impressive on your mobile

If you've never used Google Earth on your mobile - or you tried it long ago, and your phone wasn't powerful enough - a new update might well bring you back into the fold.

An update to the Google Earth app now allows you to zoom 30,000 miles above the Earth - and see the stars in the background as captured by the European Southern Observatory.

This means you can spin the globe around and see the Milky Way in the background, and wonder at the beauty of the cosmos.

This feature has been available on Google Earth desktop and in the pro version previously, but as smartphones have become so much more powerful in recent years, the stars can now be found in the palm of your hand.

If you've not played with Google Earth of late, please don't do so at work - you'll lose hours when trying to research a news story and your editor will be mad when they find out.

