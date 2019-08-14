Google attacks Windows by comparing it to a broken-down car

The fight between the big tech companies can sometimes be vicious, and in a new advert for its Chromebook laptops, Google takes a sly dig at Microsoft’s rival operating system Windows 10, by comparing it to an old car that’s falling apart.

In the advert (which you can view below), Bill Nye extolls the virtues of switching to a Chromebook, including the lack of patches, long boot times and no more Blue Screens of Death.

While Google doesn’t directly call out Windows, in the background of the advert is a broken-down car – which has seen better days – and with the not-too-subtle licence plate that reads WNDWS.

"We've been through a lot together," Nye says as he pats the car, which promptly falls apart.

All’s fair

Google’s certainly got its tongue firmly planted in its cheek with that jab at Microsoft, but the message is clear: Windows is an out-of-date and sometimes unreliable operating system, while Chromebooks (and the Chrome OS operating system they run on) offer a more modern experience, free from the frustrations of Windows laptops.

We love a bit of playful banter between companies – such as when MSI rightfully mocked Apple’s ridiculous $999 price tag for a monitor stand – but we probably wouldn’t go so far as to say Windows 10 is falling apart, as Google is seeming to suggest.

Microsoft has been doing a good job of fixing issues and adding new features to its operating system, and while Windows certainly isn’t perfect, it’s a lot better than it used to be.

Having said that, the latest Chromebooks are also better than ever, and with Chrome OS supporting Android and Linux apps, Google’s operating system could soon be a real threat to Microsoft’s dominance.

