Sony's newest PlayStation franchise features female lead and robot animals

We've known for a long time that Guerilla Games was gearing up to work on a new property that wasn't another KillZone and at E3 2015 it's been finally revealed as Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, where machines and humans live in a fragile balance, you take on the role of a bow-wielding female hunter named Aloy in a treacherous world filled with mechanical threats.

The game seems to be set up as a third-person open world action game where you as a tribeswoman will explore the ruins of the once great civilization on Earth. Robotic dinosaur-like creatures roam the land and players will have to face off against both prey and predators with a basic bow, plus a few special explosive, electric, and wire-attached arrows.

Horizon has a full day and night cycle and players will explore everything between forests, mountains, and the ruins of the bygone civilization.

Horizon: Zero Dawn is currently in development for the PS4, so far there's no word on a release date.