Toshiba delivers X200 low-cost gaming laptop

Toshiba has decided to follow the herd with the launch of a gaming notebook. The Satellite X200 is an interesting strike out of Toshiba's usual business-orientated mobile stronghold. Sensibly, the company has decided to eschew the high-end of the mobile gaming laptop and has aimed for the middle ground.

The X200 features a 2.0GHz T7300 Core 2 Duo, Nvidia 512MB GeForce 8700M GT graphics and a HDMI port for TV connection.

The 17-inch notebook also boasts Harman Kardon speakers and a HD DVD ROM drive. The Nvidia card uses the company's PureVideo HD tech which eases the decoding pressure on the CPU, letting it rely on the graphics chip to do the legwork. Vista Home Premium is the OS of choice, while there are plenty of other extras such as a fingerprint reader, ExpressCard slot and integrated Bluetooth.

The Satellite X200 is available now in the UK from £1,409 including VAT.

Full specification: