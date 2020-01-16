Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon gets soft 2022 release date

Game of Thrones fans may be used to waiting a long time between novels, but it looks like fans of the television show will be suffering equally for the upcoming House of the Dragon prequel.

The GoT spin-off, which takes place 300 years before the events of the main show, now has a tentative release date for 2022, meaning we have a minimum of two years to wait until George R R Martin's world of dragons, walkers, and warfare returns to the small screen.

HBO's programming chief Casey Bloys told outlet Variety that the writing team was currently thrashing out the story arc for the series, and that the show would likely arrive in 2022, calling this date his "best guess".

It's going to be a long winter

The House of the Dragon prequel has been ordered as a 10-episode series, and will follow the House of Targaryen, matching the plot of the book Fire & Blood published in 2018.

But the two-year wait is a particularly hard pill to swallow, given the cancelation of the Bloodmoon prequel, which was originally slated for release this year. The women-led series, which was set several thousands of years earlier than either GoT or House of the Dragon, and appeared to have gone a bit off-piste for the show's producers – prominent people of color, for one – and was shuttered before it could enter full production.

House of the Dragon is apparently deemed to be the safer option, and less likely to alienate longtime fans of the series.

Waiting until 2022 for a 'safe' take on GOT? We'll need some convincing to really get excited.