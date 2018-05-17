First Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 benchmarks suggest it's not as powerful as the iPad Pro

Leaks for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 have begun to become much more frequent suggesting the tablet is set to launch in the coming months - and the latest suggests how powerful it's going to be.

Within Geekbench 4, you can see some of the scores for the tablet where it has a single-core score of 1895, while the multi-core score is 6362.

Compared to the mulit-core score of 9290 for the iPad Pro 10.5, it doesn't look like fantastic performance from Samsung's upcoming tablet. It may be Samsung's tablet isn't yet optimized and we'll see more impressive scores from the next tablet when it eventually comes out.

What will you get?

Performance on last year's Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 was OK, but it used an outdated chipset and wasn't as powerful as some other tablets on the market.

The specs previously leaked and confirmed by this listing suggests it'll sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset (which we saw in a lot of top-end phones tin 2017) as well as 4GB of RAM.

It'll have a 10.5-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 2560, while we're also expecting it to come with 64GB of storage, an LTE model, 12MP rear camera and 7MP front camera.

We don't currently have any firm details on when the new tablet will be announced by Samsung. The Tab S3 was revealed in April 2017, so the company has missed that year anniversary and it may be we have to wait until IFA 2018 when we're expecting to hear about the Galaxy Note 9 and Gear S4.

Via GSMArena