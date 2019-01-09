Firefox Reality is now the default browser on HTC Vive Headsets

HTC has partnered with Mozilla to make Firefox Reality the default web browser for its whole line of VR headsets. Vive owners will also get access to Firefox Reality's 'immersive web experiences' – games and other activities that are available through the browser's homepage.

It's part of HTC's move into XR, or cross-reality – a term referring to hardware that combines virtual, mixed and augmented reality.

“This year, Vive has set out to bring everyday computing tasks into VR for the first time,” said Michael Almeraris, vice president of HTC Vive.

“Through our exciting and innovative collaboration with Mozilla, we’re closing the gap in XR computing, empowering Vive users to get more content in their headset, while enabling developers to quickly create content for consumers.”

A different way to browse

Firefox Reality launched in September 2018 for Oculus and Google Daydream headsets, and has been in rapid development ever since. Recent additions include support for 360-degree video from sources including YouTube, and seven extra language options.

Creating a web browser to be used without access to a conventional keyboard and mouse or touchscreen has presented several special challenges (Mozilla is still working on multi-window support and tabs, for example), but HTC's decision to adopt it shows great confidence in its potential and we look forward to seeing how Mozilla tackles these challenges during 2019.

If you own an all-in-one headset using Vive Wave, you can install Firefox Reality by searching for it in the Viveport store.