Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL playoff game online

Tom Brady to go one and done? Surely not, but then again he is missing two of his favorite targets, in Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. Even so, the Eagles are massive underdogs, especially as the Bucs defense is purpose-built to stop the run. Read on as we explain how to get an Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream and watch the NFL playoffs online from anywhere.

The reigning champions had a clean bill of health pretty much all the way last season, but they're going to have to do it the hard way this time out.

The good news is that Leonard Fournette is just returning from injury, and Brady's still got a couple of half-decent players in Mike Evans and his old pal Rob Gronkowski to lean on.

Philly have largely flown under the radar this season, but their key strength is no secret. Jalen Hurts leads the best rushing offense in the business, but only two defensive units are better at countering the run than the Bucs D.

Can the Eagles pull off a major upset? Follow our guide for how to watch the Eagles vs Buccaneers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Eagles vs Buccaneers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Eagles vs Buccaneers from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL playoffs in the US

Today's Eagles vs Buccaneers game kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT, and is being televised by Fox. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Eagles vs Buccaneers directly through the Fox website. How to watch Eagles vs Buccaneers FREE without cable If you haven't already got Fox as part of your cable package, you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that includes the channel, and great-value Sling TV is the obvious starting point for NFL fans. Its Blue package offers local Fox and NBC/NBCSN channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts, for just $35 a month after a three-day free trial. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more. The costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into the playoffs, as well as the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl. You also get the benefit of the fact that FuboTV has a FREE trial.

How to watch Eagles vs Buccaneers: live stream NFL in Canada

Today's Eagles vs Buccaneers game kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the Eagles vs Buccaneers along with every single game of the playoffs, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The Eagles vs Buccaneers game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 6pm GMT on Sunday evening. The network is showing every playoff game on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. If you're only interested in the NFL, another great option is the NFL Game Pass, which is also showing every remaining game of the season live. A subscription currently costs £39.99. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Eagles vs Buccaneers FREE: live stream NFL in Australia