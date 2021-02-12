Disney Plus Premier Access: what is it, how do I get it and what can I watch?

Disney Plus Premier Access was introduced back in September 2020 with the live-action blockbuster Mulan. After the Coronavirus outbreak, that film was pulled from a theatrical run and placed on Disney Plus instead, where subscribers could pay a premium fee to watch it.

But what began as a “one-off” approach might just become more commonplace as lockdowns continue, with Raya and the Last Dragon the second Disney Plus Premier Access movie being made available in March. It should delight the whole family – and not just because they won’t have to get off the sofa to see it!

Join Disney Plus now (Image credit: Disney) Want to sign up to the House of Mouse's very own streaming service? Get comfy in front of the TV and watch Animations, Pixar movies, Disney Plus originals, as well as The Simpsons and documentaries by National Geographic.

Disney Plus packages: $6.99/£5.99/AUS£8.99 a month or $69.99/£59.99/AUS$89.99 a year

US customer exclusive: Get Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ bundled together for $12.99 a month. Sign up to Disney Plus today and save on annual plans

What is Disney Plus Premier access?

Disney Plus Premier Access goes some way towards recreating the cinema experience. Brand new titles fresh from Walt Disney Studios are made available on Disney Plus day-and-date with their theatrical release, meaning you can enjoy them from the comfort of your home for an additional one-off fee. Not only can you share the excitement of the latest big-budget film with family or friends, but Premier titles are available to watch in stunning UHD or HDR quality and with Dolby Audio sound.

The $30 fee might seem steep – although it’s cheaper than two cinema tickets and a bucket of popcorn – but once you’ve parted with your dough, you can watch the film time and time again. That in addition to enjoying the latest Disney extravaganza months before its available to regular Disney Plus subscribers.

How do I get Premier access on Disney Plus?

It’s pretty easy to watch a Disney Plus Premier Access title, but you do need to be a Disney Plus member first. So, if you don’t have a subscription, head to the website to sign up. Enter your email address, select a monthly or annual plan, then enter your credit card details.

Now you’ll be able to buy new Disney Plus Premier Access releases. These are found either on the homepage, or by entering the film name into the search tool. Click on the desired title and you’ll receive a prompt to purchase, before being asked to verify your credit card details. Voila! Once that’s done, you’re ready to stream the latest and greatest from Disney. And, as long as you remain a subscriber, the movie is yours to watch as often as you like.

Note that a Premier Plus title can also be purchased through multiple devices with the Disney Plus app, including Apple, Google, Amazon, and Roku.

(Image credit: Disney/Film Frame)

What can I watch on Disney Plus Premier Access?

Animated fantasy-adventure Raya and the Last Dragon will be the platform’s second Disney Plus Premier Access title when it’s released on March 5.

Disney’s epic live-action film Mulan was the first to get its debut on Premier Plus after the pandemic shuttered cinemas. Those paying the Premier fee could stream it exclusively for three months, before it became available to all Disney Plus subscribers at no extra charge.

Similarly, the advance access window for Raya and the Last Dragon is open from March 5 until May 4. If you haven’t paid for the film by this time, you won’t be able to see it until after it’s added to the Disney Plus library on June 4, and becomes free to stream with a monthly subscription.

At the moment, there are no other films planned for this kind of release. But given the ongoing situation, Disney CEO Bob Chapek hasn’t ruled out further dual cinema and VOD releases for films like Marvel’s Black Widow.

How much is Disney Plus Premier Access?

While the amount charged for Premier Access could change – especially if this becomes a more regular way to attract a paying audience – fees have so far been consistent at USD $29.99 / GBP £19.99 / AUD $34.99 / EUR €21.99 for both Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon. It’s worth reiterating too that once you’ve made that initial payment, the film is yours forever – well, until you cancel your Disney Plus subscription.

Talking of which, the Disney Plus price is something worth factoring in. A monthly subscription is currently USD $6.99 / GBP £5.99 / AUD $8.99 / EUR €6.99, but will increase in international territories from February 23, while new subscribers in the US will see their monthly bill rise by $1 from March 26.