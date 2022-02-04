Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United live stream: how to watch FA Cup Fourth Round online

Audio player loading…

Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace will be hoping for safe passage through the FA Cup fourth round as they face League Two opposition Hartlepool United on Saturday at 3pm. The game is not televised in the UK but there are streams online all around the world. Follow our guide on how to watch a Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool live stream, no matter where you are.

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool live stream Date: Saturday, February 5 Start time: 3pm GMT / 10am EST / 7am PST / 2am AEDT / 4am NZDT Venue: Selhurst Park, London Live stream: EPSN Plus (US) / 10Play (AUS)

Currently 13th in the league, Palace clinched their place in the fourth round after a 2-1 south London derby victory over Millwall, with Michael Olise inspiring a battling second-half comeback.

While Hartlepool may be the third-lowest ranked side left in this year's tournament, they can nevertheless point to the fact that they've already seen off opposition from higher divisions in the previous rounds. They beat League One's Wycombe Wanderers, Lincoln City and Championship outfit Blackpool to reach this stage.

Could The Pool pull off an even bigger shock this time out? Here's how to get a Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool live stream and watch this FA Cup fixture online wherever you are.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool live stream online

Channel 10 has the rights to the FA Cup in the Australia and you can watch any of them, in full, including Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool on on-demand streaming service 10Play. 10Play is free to watch for anyone in Australia. Sign-up with an Australian post code and away you go. Make sure to use a VPN if you're trying to access 10Play while outside of the country and away from home. Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool kicks off at 2am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia'.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's 10Play if you're from Australia.

Can I watch a Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool FA Cup live stream in the UK?

While the FA Cup this season is now completely FREE, with matches split between the BBC and ITV, this match is sadly not one of the games from the fourth round selected for broadcast by either terrestrial network. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPNs as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool live stream in the US

ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and will be showing a massive 79 live matches during this year's competition on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this Fourth Round clash. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its suite of apps for mobile, TV , games consoles and more. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool kicks off at 10am EST / 7am PST Stateside.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool live stream in Canada

Sportsnet is the FA Cup rights holder in Canada. Sportsnet is available on most Canadian cable packages. Customers will be able to head over to Sportsnet Now and pick up a Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool live stream. Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool kicks off at 10am EST / 7am PST.