iTunes Live trademark nabbed by Apple

Apple has filed a trademark for the name iTunes Live, prompting speculation that the music service is about to host live content.

Not much is known for the reasoning behind the name, other than the trademark falls under the following categories:

Online retail store services in the field of entertainment featuring prerecorded musical, audio and audiovisual content

Entertainment services, namely, arranging and conducting of concerts and live musical performances

There's been rumour for a while that Apple is about to launch a streaming version of iTunes, which would give them the opportunity to show concerts and host the audio of concerts online and in real time – this is something which is happening on YouTube at the moment.

The signs are there that iTunes is in for a spring clean, considering that Apple recently closed down LaLa, a web-browsing music service it acquired for $80 million earlier in the year.

The company does also host a lot of pre-recorded live content on iTunes at the moment, so it may just be a packaging of this and future launches together.

Whatever the reasoning, Apple is certainly looking at ways to refresh its music service, especially before Spotify launches in America and steals some of its thunder.

Via TechCrunch