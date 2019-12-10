Canon EOS R range set for 2020 refresh, sources suggest

2020 is shaping up to be a very busy year for Canon: we already know that the company's latest professional sports shooter – the EOS 1D X Mark III – is due some time early next year, but we're also hearing that an ultra-high-resolution EOS Rs could be announced in February next year.

If the latest report from Canon Rumors has any truth to it, then we may see a refreshed EOS R model as well. We first heard about the Canon EOS R Mark II back in October, when it appeared in an internal roadmap alongside an upgrade for the EOS 5D Mark IV.

Fast forward to December and a source has told the photography rumors site that the EOS R Mark II is "now in testing by a small group of Canon professionals". That could either mean prototypes or pre-production models, but if another full-frame mirrorless camera is already out in the field, it won't be long before we hear official word on it.

The source claims that Canon plans on announcing the EOS R Mark II in May, in the lead up to Photokina 2020.

Canon has officially announced that it will be attending the upcoming photography trade fair in Germany next year, stating that the company "is eager to introduce new products and concept products at Photokina". So there may be some truth to this latest report from Canon Rumors.

While no specifications have been revealed as yet, the source has told the rumors site that the EOS R Mark II will resemble the high-end EOS Rs physically, meaning the Mn-F control bar on the rear of the current EOS R will likely not make an appearance, and a larger viewfinder with a higher resolution panel might be in the offing.

By the time we get official news of the Canon EOS R Mark II – provided the camera actually is in the pipeline – the company's original full-frame mirrorless camera would be about a year and a half old, and it's cropped 4K video will seem outdated. So we're excited to see whether Canon will offer its fans a refreshed version of the EOS R.