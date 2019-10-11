Canon EOS 1D X Mark III could claim burst speed crown with 30fps shooting mode

We've been hearing about the third iteration of Canon's full-frame sports DSLR for a while now, but details on its spec sheet have been sparse. However, leaked specifications of a prototype of the Canon 1D X Mark III could give us a fair picture of what to expect.

According to Canon Rumors, the EOS 1D X Mark III will likely come with a 28.1MP full-frame CMOS sensor alongside a brand new image processor. The highlight of the report, however, is the news that the forthcoming shooter could boast a continuous shooting speed of 30fps.

If that's the case, Sony will have something to think about as its newly announced Alpha A9 II comes with the same 20fps burst speed as its predecessor.

Historically, Canon has never debuted a new image processor in the 1D series, but that could change, with the Canon Rumors report claiming the third-generation 1D X will boast dual Digic 9 processors under the hood.

If this news has any grain of truth to it, it's no wonder the new camera can achieve such stupendous speeds as clicking 30 frames per second, with both engines working in tandem to process so many files in such a short time frame.

We did hear previously that the 1D X Mark III might arrive with in-body image stabilization (or IBIS), and Canon Rumors is holding to that for now, however these specs are for a prototype and things can change by the time the final product becomes available to the public.

The report's source also claims that the camera will have a bigger – and apparently brighter – rear LCD display, but we'll just have to wait and see if that's true.

Canon Rumors is speculating that the 1D X Mark III will be announced in February 2020, which is believable. With the Olympics scheduled for July next year, it's no surprise Canon would want to debut its latest pro-level sports camera for such an occasion.