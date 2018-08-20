Bowers & Wilkins 600 Series speaker revamp makes flagship features affordable

Bowers & Wilkins 600 Series has long been a go-to entry point for those looking to make the first step into higher-end speaker set ups, but it’s been a long time since the range (first introduced in 1995) has had an update. Today however sees the launch of a sixth revision of the line up, with four new speaker sets and three aesthetically-redesigned subwoofers hitting shops in the coming weeks.

Aiming at home cinema enthusiasts as much as for those looking to upgrade stereo systems, the 600 Series latest edition gets an audio boost thanks to squeezing in high-end tech found first in the companies 800 Series Diamond range.

So, inside each 600 Series speaker, you’ll find the company's clarity-focussed Continuum Cone midrange driver, and a new version of its Decoupled Double Dome tweeter for precise high range sounds. Add in a new paper cone low frequency driver in the top-end 603 speaker, and it’s a lot of bang for relatively little buck – at least when it comes to premium audiophile-aimed stereo sonics.

Super series

All speakers in the revised B&W 600 series range are available in both black and white shades, with a a matte finish on the black speakers and a gloss sheen to the white models.

At the top of the range is the 603 speakers. These tall floor standing models, and make use of the Decoupled Double Dome tweeter, an FST midrange driver with the Continuum Cone, and dual bass drivers. They’re priced at £1,249 ($1,595 /AU$2,185).

If you’re after a set of bookshelf speakers, or more modest rear channels for a home cinema set up, look to the 606 models. Again making use of the Decoupled Double Dome tweeters and a 6.5-inch Continuum Cone, they’re priced at £549 ($700 /AU$960).

The smallest of the range are the 607 speakers, and they’re the cheapest too at £399 ($510 /AU$700). Again making use of the Continuum Cone, this time in a 5-inch configuration acting as the mid and bass driver.

A centre channel speaker completes the surround sound set up, with the HTM6 taking the role with that Decoupled Double Dome tweeter and 5-inch Continuum Cone combo for £399 ($510 /AU$700).

Lastly there’s a trio of subwoofers – but these don’t feature the new audio tech. Instead, they remain the same as the previous 600 series, but with finishes that complement the new-look 600 speakers, priced at £799 ($1,020 /AU$1,400), £499 ($640 /AU$875) and £399 ($510 /AU$700.

It’s a great sounding line-up, and one that’s been long awaited, with Bowers and Wilkins perfecting the build over several years since the launch of the last series. Available from September, find out more at the Bowers & Wilkins website .