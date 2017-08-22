Bixby Voice released globally a day before Galaxy Note 8 launch

UPDATE: Staying true to its word, Samsung has launched its Bixby voice assistant in 200 countries, including the UK and Australia. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users can now install the voice assistant by pressing the dedicated side button or swiping across the home screen to Bixby and following the prompts. Once installed, users can just say "Hi, Bixby" to activate the assistant.

Our original story continues below:

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to launch on Wednesday (August 23), but if you've already bought the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus you may be treated to a new feature the day before.

Updates for Samsung's Bixby assistant have been rolling out in some markets this weekend with upgrades for Bixby, Bixby Global Action, Bixby Dictation, Bixby Wakeup and Bixby PLM all getting pushed.

The updates have come to those using the Galaxy S8 in a variety of markets including the UK and Australia.

It suggests Samsung preparing to roll out the Bixby Voice feature, which allows you to talk to your phone in a similar way to Google Assistant or Siri. Previously Bixby Voice has only been available in South Korea and the US.

August 22 release

And now Samsung has tweeted a Bixby Voice release date teaser, with the August 22 date along with the words "Get ready for a smarter way to use your phone."

It’s coming. Meet #Bixby August 22nd. pic.twitter.com/GjOyrDPsAwAugust 20, 2017

That means Bixby Voice could witness a more global launch just a day ahead of the Galaxy Note 8 event, which would help Samsung avoid potentially tricky questions about why it's not available yet.

It's expected Bixby will be getting new features with the Galaxy Note 8, so we may see some that are exclusive to that handset and won't be ready for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Via SamMobile