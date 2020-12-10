Big Bash live stream 2020: how to watch BBL cricket from anywhere today

But only for the IPL, Australia's Big Bash League is the biggest franchise cricket competition in the world. Read on as we explain how to get a 2020 Big Bash live stream and watch BBL cricket online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Big Bash live stream 2020 The 2020 Big Bash League is scheduled to run from December 10, 2020 to February 6, 2021. All matches take place in Australia and the T20 league features eight teams in total. Aussie coverage is available on Channel 7, Fox and Kayo Sports, while full Big Bash live stream and TV viewing options are below. Anyone away from home for the current BBL season can knock it for six by using a good VPN to enjoy their home coverage from anywhere in the world.

Last year's BBL competition saw the Sydney Sixers crowned champions for their second title, beating the Melbourne Stars by 19 runs in a dramatic final. Overall, the Perth Scorchers are the most successful outfit in Big Bash League history, with three to their name.

For the 2020/21 edition of Big Bash cricket, organising body Cricket Australia has introduced a number of changes designed to make the the league even more interesting for spectators - full details of which can be found below.

As ever though, the primary draw of the Big Bash League is the dizzying array of talent it features, with international stars such as the world's top-ranked T20 batsman, England's Dawid Malan, taking part alongside the likes of home favorite Glenn Maxwell (fresh off a stunning performance for Australia against India), Rashid Khan and Jason Holder.

Best of all, it couldn't be easier to watch BBL cricket online - just read on as our guide breaks down all the ways you can get a Big Bash live stream right now.

FREE Big Bash live stream 2020: how to watch BBL cricket online in Australia today

Coverage of the 2020/21 Big Bash T20 cricket action is split in Australia, with free-to-air Channel 7 down to show 45 of the 61 schedule matches - and Fox Sports showing those as well as the rest. This means it's largely FREE to watch Big Bash cricket online if you're in Australia. And there's also a great option for cord cutters after access to every game. It comes in the form of the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access not only to BBL cricket but to over 50 sports including the F1 , NRL , FA Cup football, NBA playoffs...the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package , which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch their Fox Sports or Kayo subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as below - our latest testing reveals that Kayo is working just fine with VPN services right now, so Aussies abroad can sign-up with confidence.

How to get a Big Bash live stream from outside your country

In Australia, the UK, India, or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream Big Bash League cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Big Bash live stream 2020: how to watch BBL cricket online in the UK

Broadcast rights for the current 2020/21 Big Bash League season belong to BT Sport in the UK. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers from just £10 extra a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. If you're outside the UK and want to watch the same BBL coverage you'd normally enjoy at home, don't worry - just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch a Big Bash cricket live stream online in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) is your one-stop-shop for all the BBL cricket action this season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV .

Big Bash live stream USA: how to watch the T20 cricket online today

For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, cricket fans in the US enjoy a great option to watch Big Bash live online in Willow TV. The country's dedicated live cricket channel (which is also available in Canada) can be found via a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream IPL 2020 right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. And can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services such as Sling TV.



Big Bash rules 2020: what's new about this year's BBL?

A number of changes have been introduced for the Big Bash 2020/21 season with a view to maximising viewer interest in this year's T20 cricket competition.

What is a Power Surge in Big Bash cricket?

The first new feature to the current BBL season is called 'Power Surge' - a two-over period when the fielding team are only allowed to play two outfield players. The side batting can instigate this from the 11th over of their innings - and means that the traditional Powerplay at the beginning of an innings has been reduced to four overs.

What is an X-factor in Big Bash cricket?

The 'X-factor player' is another new addition to BBL cricket and is essentially a substitute - the 12th or 13th player named to the side's team sheet - that can be brought into the game from the 10th over. They can replace any player who has yet to bat, or has bowled more than one over.

What is Bash Boost in BBL cricket?

This one's a bit more nuanced. A 'Bash Boost' is a bonus point that can be awarded to either team halfway through the second innings of a BBL match - either to to the chasing team if they're scoring better than the 10-over mark set by their opponents, or the fielding side if they're not. Crucially, teams will now be awarded three points for winning a match, compared to two in previous Big Bash seasons.