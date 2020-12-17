Australia vs India live stream: how to watch 1st Test cricket match online anywhere

One of Test cricket's most intense rivalries is renewed today as Australia and India battle it out for the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Kicking off with a day-night match at the Adelaide Oval, the four Test series sees the tourists also hoping to overtake their hosts and New Zealand in the ICC rankings to become world number one. Follow our guide as we explain how to get an Australia vs India live stream and watch the 1st Test cricket match online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Australia vs India live stream: 1st Test The first fixture of this four-match Test series is a day/night fixture on Thursday, December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. Play is set to start at 3pm AEDT, which is 9.30pm IST in India and 4am GMT in the UK. Kayo Sports has all the action live in Australia. Full TV and streaming details are below - and anyone away from home can usually knock it for six by using a good VPN which allows you to watch your preferred coverage from anywhere.

The series marks the Aussies' first experience of Test match action in almost a year , having last played the long form version of the game since whitewashing neighbours New Zealand 3-0 back in January.

The home side will be hampered by the loss of star opening batsman David Warner, who is struggling with injury, with Joe Burns and Matthew Wade set to feature as openers.

India can also be excused for being rusty, having last played competitive Test cricket back in March when they were outplayed by the Kiwis on tour.

The visitors also come into today's action with notable absentees, with the injured Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma both missing for this opening Test.

India will be looking to hold on to the trophy they won back in 2018 when they recorded their first-ever Test series win on Australian soil.

How to watch Australia vs India from outside your country

In India, UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream Australia vs India 1st Test cricket anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch.

How to live stream Australia vs India: watch the 1st Test cricket in Australia

The exclusive Australian broadcaster for this Test series is Fox Sports and the match starts on Thursday, December 17 at 3pm AEDT. Alongside Fox, your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package , which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution - and our latest December 2020 testing has current No. 1 pick ExpressVPN working brilliantly with the service.

Australia vs India live stream: how to watch the 2020 1st Test cricket online in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) has exclusive broadcast rights to the Men In Blue's T20I clashes Down Under. The 1st Test between Australia vs India starts at 9.30pm IST in India today (Thursday, December 17) and coverage will be split across its Sony Ten 1 (and HD) and Sony Ten 3 (and HD) linear channels. Coverage will also be available in full via Sony's over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, which is where to go if you want to watch premium cricket action without signing up for a lengthy contract. Anyone wanting to watch their subscription coverage overseas can easily do so, too - you just need to go down the VPN route as above.

Australia vs India live stream 1st Test: how to watch cricket online in the UK

While Sky Sports has the rights to England's current tour of South Africa, BT Sport has exclusive rights to India's tour of Australia. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers (from £10 a month on contract), and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. BT's coverage gets under way at 3.45am on Thursday 17 December with play scheduled to begin at 4am, live on BT Sport 2 HD on TV. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to live stream Australia vs India 1st Test cricket online in New Zealand

Sky generally enjoys the rights to live cricket coverage in NZ and this series is no different, with the country's version of Sky Sports airing Australia vs India. The first ball of the Australia vs India 3rd T20 match is scheduled to be bowled at 5pm NZDT this afternoon (Thursday, December 17). When it does show the action, there's the Sky Go app available for on-the-go viewing - and anyone currently overseas can always utilise the VPN route outlined earlier.

How to get a Australia vs India 1st Test live stream and watch the cricket in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is where you'll need to head if you want to watch this Test series live in the US. It's a late start though for this 1st Test, with play commencing at 11pm ET/8pm PT on Wednesday, December 16. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream the IPL 2020 final right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. And can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services such as Sling TV.

