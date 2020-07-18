Arsenal vs Man City live stream: how to watch the FA Cup semi-final from anywhere

Current cup holders City take on the competition’s most successful team in the Gunners this Saturday, with tonight's showdown at Wembley looking like it could well be the pick of the weekend's FA Cup semi-finals. Here's how to watch to watch an Arsenal vs Man City live stream from anywhere in the world right now.

Arsenal vs Man City live stream Saturday match at Wembley is being shown in the UK on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off. Grab a great value BT Sport Monthly Pass for all the action and none of the hassle of a long-term contact.

Man City have an incredible recent record at Wembley, which has seen them win three League Cup finals, two Community Shields, an FA Cup, and as well as a couple of wins over Spurs during their time as tenants of the national stadium.

Will Pep Guardiola's side make it 10 wins on the spin? City have brushed aside the Gunners with relative ease in recent league meetings, but Mikel Arteta's side come into the game off the back of a confidence boosting win over newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool. Plus, they stunned City in the FA Cup back in the 2017 semi-final - so who's to say they can't do it again?

Arsenal are aiming for their 14th FA Cup success - an achievement which would guarantee them entry into next season's Europa League - a reward that would be very welcome for the Gunners, for whom qualification via league position looks increasingly precarious.

Read on as we explain how to watch Arsenal vs Man City today and get an FA Cup live stream for this semi-final clash.

Watch every game: here's how to get a Premier League live stream

How to watch the FA Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local FA Cup coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in certain streaming services and content being tied to specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location - handy when you want to access the streaming services you normally use and pay in your home country. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Sign up for an annual plan you'll get an extra 3-months thrown in for FREE, so check out ExpressVPN today to save and watch all the football online. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for watching sport There's loads you can do with these clever bits of software, from watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like Arsenal vs Man City today.

How to watch the FA Cup: Arsenal vs Man City live stream in the UK

This FA Cup semi-final clash is being aired exclusively on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra 1 and BT Sport Ultimate (4K) with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off. It'll cost you just £10 a month to subscribe if you're already a BT landline or broadband customer, but this price increases to £16 a month if you have Sky TV with BT Broadband. Similarly, if you have Sky TV and TalkTalk TV and don't have BT Broadband, this cost rises to £29.99. Therefore, for anyone who's not already gone all-in with BT, the most affordable way to watch BT Sport is with a BT Sport Monthly Pass, which costs £25 regardless of what other subscriptions you have. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City: live stream the FA Cup in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is where to turn for all your FA Cup coverage, with today's Arsenal vs Man City kick-off time set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. You can watch Sportsnet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. Check out all of the options here. For even more English soccer action, streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in to their service of choice regardless of their geography.

How to watch the FA Cup in Australia: FREE Arsenal vs Man City live stream

ESPN owns the rights to FA Cup coverage in Australia - but if you don't have it as part of your Foxtel TV package, you can access it just as easily via Kayo Sports. This great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions, as well as Spain's La Liga and F1 from July. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. The only difference between the two tiers is the amount of screens you can stream to simultaneously - two on Kayo basic and three on Kayo premium. We probably don't need to point this out, but if you've got mates or family who also to watch sport online, both deals break down extremely tidily on a per person basis. Kayo is available on nearly all modern devices including Android and iOS mobiles, Macs, PC, Chromecast, select smart TVs and Android TVs, PCs and Macs, and Telstra TV boxes, with console support listed as "coming soon". Anyone from Australia who wants to stream just like they would at home, but can't because they're abroad, can use one of the best VPNs we mention above. Kick-off time for Arsenal vs Man City in Australia is 4.45am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City: live stream the FA Cup in the US

Like in Australia, ESPN has the exclusive US rights to this season's FA Cup matches - and today's Arsenal vs Man City game will be aired exclusively on its ESPN+ streaming service, not on linear TV. Kick-off is at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT this Saturday.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City: live stream the FA Cup semi final in New Zealand

FA Cup coverage in New Zealand is provided by Sky Sport. Arsenal vs Man City is being aired on Sky Sport 7 , with kick-off at 6.45am on Sunday morning. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kiwis away from the islands can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

How to watch the FA Cup: live stream Arsenal vs City in India

In India, it's the Sony Pictures Sports Network and more specifically its Sony Ten channels that host FA Cup coverage live in the subcontinent. Kick-off for Arsenal vs Man City in the FA Cup semi-finals is 12.15am IST (New Delhi time) in the early hours of Sunday morning. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.