Apple's 2020 iPhone XS Max equivalent set to have an even larger display

According to the latest research note published by trustworthy Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we can expect the Cupertino company to deliver its largest iPhone display to date in 2020, as reported by Antutu and picked up by iPhone Hacks.

Koi believes that Apple is planning to release an iPhone XS Max equivalent in 2020 that will boast a 6.7-inch OLED display – that's 0.2 inches larger than the current model.

Interestingly, Koi also states that the standard iPhone that's set to be released in 2020 will go in the opposite direction, reducing its display size from 5.8 inches to 5.45 inches, which would be a first for Apple's premium iPhone line.

Both phones will reportedly act as Apple's 5G debut, lending further credence to the rumor that we might see iPhone 5G in 2020 after all – a previous report had suggested that there might not be a 5G iPhone until 2021.

Additionally, Koi also expects the 2020 iPhone XR equivalent to receive an OLED upgrade to its 6.1-inch display, as per a previously-reported rumor, though Apple's most affordable iPhone option is unlikely to support 5G networks.

Of course, we recommend taking all of this information with a grain of salt, though its worth noting that Koi's predictions tend to prove accurate more often than not – the analyst accurately anticipated 2019's AirPods revision and the return of the iPad Mini.