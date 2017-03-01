Apple promises it’s still serious about desktop PCs

If you thought that desktop computers had fallen by the wayside at Apple, then think again, because Tim Cook has spoken out regarding his firm’s plans to do more with PCs in the ‘pro’ market.

In a Q&A at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, the CEO said the company hasn’t forgotten about its professional customers (as opposed to consumers), and as MacRumors reports, Cook stated: “You will see us do more in the pro area. The pro area is very important to us. The creative area is very important to us in particular.”

The comment is obviously a general one, but was meant to placate those who aren’t impressed with the lack of action in terms of a refreshed Mac Pro or indeed iMac. New models for these computers have been a long time coming, particularly the former (the last version of the Mac Pro was unleashed at the end of 2013, four years ago now).

So it’s hardly surprising creative pro types are getting impatient.

Cook hinted that things are happening behind the scenes, and that Apple still places great importance on developing its range of computers, adding: “Don't think something we've done or something that we're doing that isn't visible yet is a signal that our priorities are elsewhere.”

Thanks for the memory

It’s also true that matters aren’t really helped by the MacBook Pro, which did get a refresh last autumn, but the big addition of the Touch Bar was seen as gimmicky by some folks. And furthermore, others weren’t impressed on the connectivity front, or the fact that you can no longer specify 32GB of system memory (which heavyweight users might need).

With the new MacBook Pro, 16GB is the maximum memory configuration, apparently due to power issues – such is the price of making a thin and light device, and trying to fit a beefy enough battery in there.

Apple will reportedly be doubling up the RAM (to 32GB) on these laptops and adding Kaby Lake processors with an overhaul later this year. The grapevine also insists that new iMacs are due at some point in 2017, perhaps sooner rather than later.

Cook was also questioned about the possibility of a touchscreen Mac, and restated Apple’s previous position that this isn’t something which is on the cards.

The CEO confirmed that going forward, the iPad and Mac will remain distinct and separate entities, saying: “Expect us to do more and more where people will view it [the iPad] as a laptop replacement, but not a Mac replacement – the Mac does so much more. To merge these worlds, you would lose the simplicity of one, and the power of the other.”